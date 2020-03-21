The Ohio State Buckeyes is putting up a major campaign to lure in cornerback recruits for its 2021 class. One of the best candidates for the slots is Tony Grimes, who is set to announce his decision soon. Grimes would serve as a major boost for Ohio State recruitment. The Princess Anne High School player is a 5-star prospect who ranks as the no. 1 cornerback and no. 7 overall recruit, reports Cleveland.

Ohio State needs a stronger defensive roster in 2021. Tony Grimes, who is already being predicted as a future first-round draft pick, would be a step in the right direction.

The Buckeyes has a fantastic track record in cornerback recruitment. Back in 2017, defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs brought in No. 1 cornerback Jeff Okudah. This could tilt the scales to the Buckeyes’ favor.

Who else wants to recruit Tony Grimes?

The Buckeyes desperately wants to recruit a cornerback in 2021. The Ohio State Buckeyes has a good chance of landing Tony Grimes. But it is not the only strong team chasing after the Virginia native. According to Sports Illustrated, Grimes is one of the top five targets of the Georgia Bulldogs in 2021.

His immense talent as a defensive player is one of the reasons why the team is interested in him. Apart from the Georgia Bulldogs, there are three other programs that have a good chance of landing Grimes. These teams are the North Carolina Tar Heels, Alabama Crimson Tides, and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Status of 2021 class of Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes is proving its elite recruitment power once again.

The team’s 2021 class could end up as among the strongest classes by the end of the recruitment period. So far, the Buckeyes have already received 14 commitments, aided by four new hard commits in the past week. That number is more than the current number of commitments of the Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, and Oklahoma Sooners combined. There is already an argument that the 2021 class could be the best the Buckeyes have seen.

That could prove to be true if the team continues its momentum in the next few months.

Ryan Day heads for his second full year as Buckeyes coach

Meanwhile, the 2020-2021 season will be the second full year that Ryan Day will serve as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes. The team’s fans have high expectations for the coach. As far as first coaching years go, Ryan Day performed well. Despite failing to defeat Clemson in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, he helped the Buckeyes achieve its third straight Big Ten championship. He also helped produce two Heisman Trophy finalists for the team. Let us know what you think about Tony Grimes, put your comment in the comment section.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Ohio State Buckeyes and collage football.