The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is now in disarray following the departure of veteran signal-caller Tom Brady, who recently signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The move left the Patriots with Jarrett Stidham, who will enter his second NFL season and Cody Kessler as the only quarterbacks on the roster. Mike Giardi of NFL Network, per Nick Shook of NFL.com, reported that the Patriots are currently comfortable with their current quarterback depth chart of Stidham and Kessler.

However, Giardi added that Patriots are expected to add another veteran quarterback who will temporarily take over as starter while Stidham continues to learn the NFL ropes. Last season, Stidham played three regular-season games for the Patriots, completing 2-of-4 passes for 14 yards and an interception.

Dalton not discussed as option

There are several quarterback options for the Patriots, either via trade or the free-agent market. Among them are Cam Newton, Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, and Jacoby Brissett.

However, Patriots’ insider Jeff Howe of The Athletic said that the Patriots are not interested in signing Dalton, who is expected to be released by the Cincinnati Bengals if they decide to take LSU’s Joe Burrow in the 2020 NFL Draft. In a tweet, Howe said “Something would have to change for the Pats to turn their attention to Andy Dalton. According to Howe, Dalton is not discussed among the Patriots’ immediate plans on how to fill the huge void left by Brady’s departure to the Buccaneers.

Something would have to change for the Pats to turn their attention to Andy Dalton. He hasn’t been discussed among the Pats’ immediate plans. https://t.co/FWZ3sAZemf — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 21, 2020

Winston not in Patriots’ plan

In a tweet, Giardi said that he reached out to a high-ranking Patriots official to gauge the team’s interest in Winston, who threw for more than 5,000 yards with 33 touchdowns, but he also had 30 interceptions last season.

However, Giardi said that it’s unlikely that New England will pursue the former Buccaneers’ starter.

Asked high ranking #Patriots official if they had interest in Jameis Winston. Seems unlikely at this juncture. @nflnetwork — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 20, 2020

Shook said the ideal scenario for the Patriots is to bring back Jacoby Brissett via trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Brissett started last offseason as backup to Andrew Luck but was elevated to the starting job role after the latter announced his decision to retire. The Colts then signed Brissett to a two-year deal worth $30 million.

Brissett led the Colts to a 5-2 start but lost seven of their last nine games to miss the postseason. Brissett’s struggles forced the Colts to sign veteran Philip Rivers to a one-year deal worth $25 million recently. Another quarterback option for the Patriots is Newton, the 2015 MVP who became dispensable after the Carolina Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal worth north of $60 million. If the Patriots fail to sign a veteran, they will roll with Stidham as their starter next season.