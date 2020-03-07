Donovan Edwards stopped by the Ohio State University campus this week for an official visit. This confirms reports that Donovan has become a top priority target for the Ohio State Buckeyes. According to Lettermen Row, part of the schedule for Donovan Edwards is to watch the Buckeyes’ spring practice session. The 2021 recruit will also be talking with head coach Ryan Day, assistant head coach Tony Alford, and other members of the staff.

Potential 2022 recruit Dillon Tatum joined Edwards in the visit.

The two players are currently students at West Bloomfield High School in Michigan. Donovan Edwards and Tatum are among the first visits for what will be an incredibly busy few weeks ahead for Ohio State. A lot of potential recruits will be making visits at the Columbus campus as Ohio State looks to land a couple of running backs. The Buckeyes notoriously fell short on running backs for the 2020 season. They will have to recruit at least two running backs next year if they want to perform better.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan Wolverines for Donovan Edwards

For some time, the Michigan Wolverines was the frontrunner to land Donovan Edwards. But due to persistence from head coach Ryan Day, the Ohio State Buckeyes may just have leapfrogged That Team Up North. As a Michigan resident, a lot of college football experts expected that Edwards would go with the Michigan Wolverines. But the Buckeyes mounted an aggressive push for the player.

The campus visit, for example, is seen as a part of a strong effort to land Edwards. Right now, 247Sports experts give the edge to the Buckeyes. Edwards is one of the top running backs for the 2021 class. He is a four-star recruit, who ranks no. 2 in the state, no. 3 for his position and no. 38 nationally.

Buckeyes add UConn Huskies, Ball State Cardinals to

In other news, the Ohio State Buckeyes just added the Ball State Cardinals and UConn Huskies for its future football schedule.

The Buckeyes will be facing these two teams for the first time, which come from different conferences. The Ball State Cardinals is from the Mid-American Conference and the UConn Huskies is from the American Athletic Conference.

Ohio State is set to play against the UConn Huskies on Saturday, October 18, 2025. The Huskies game is scheduled between the Buckeyes’ respective Big Ten games against the Wisconsin Badgers on October 11 and Rutgers Scarlet Knights on October 25. Meanwhile, the Ball State Cardinals match will be on Saturday, September 05, 2026. The game will be the team’s opening event for the 2026 college football season.

Let us know what you think about Donovan Edwards, put your comment in the comment section.