Clemson Tigers' Trevor Lawrence is arguably the best QB in college football. It is almost certain that he will leave Clemson by the end of the current season. To replace the likes of Lawrence, Tigers have started to find his replacement. D.J. Uiagalelei is the newest quarterback to join the Clemson Tigers. Based on his performance in the team’s spring sessions so far, it looks like he will be an intriguing presence in the football field. Lawrence thinks that D.J. Uiagalelei is a good addition to the Tigers.

According to him, the California resident learns fast in the training and knows the game well. Uiagalelei will compete with Taisun Phommachanh to be Clemson’s backup quarterback in the season. The race will likely not be decided until the fall.

Huge expectations for D.J. Uiagalelei

As a five-star recruit, Clemson Tigers fans expect a lot from D.J. Uiagalelei. When Uiagalelei committed to the Tigers in May, a lot of fans celebrated the decision. They hailed it as another landmark recruit for Clemson.

One of Uiagalelei’s biggest advantages is his great size. He stands at 6’4” and weighs 240 pounds, which he says are things he inherited from his Samoan parents.

He also has one of the best throwing abilities in his Clemson class. Due to his amazing arm strength, he reportedly recorded a 95 mph fastball. Uiagalelei has the chance to follow the footsteps of legendary Clemson quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence.

Both of these major stars are predicted to have a bright future in the NFL. The freshman certainly has the potential to achieve what Watson and Lawrence did. Thankfully, Uiagalelei has already proven that he can hold his own against college football’s biggest stars. In high school, he managed to win against Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in a throwing competition.

Another Clemson Tigers 5-star cornerback?

Meanwhile, the Clemson Tigers is determined to have a great set of cornerbacks in its 2021 class. Reports say that the Tigers are actively courting 5-star cornerback Tony Grimes for next year. The team is eyeing the Virginia resident to fill the estimated two cornerback slots they will open up for 2021.

Grimes is the No. 1 cornerback nationally in the 2021 class. Because of his immense potential, the cornerback received more than 40 scholarship offers all over the country. This means the race for signing the recruit will be incredibly competitive. Clemson’s biggest competitors for Grimes are the Georgia Bulldogs and the Virginia Tech Hokies.

According to 247 Sports predictions, there is a 50 percent chance he will end up with the Bulldogs.

Fortunately, there is a huge chance that Grimes will end up with Clemson. He has already visited the campus twice in his sophomore year in high school. He is also set to make two more campus stops in the South Carolina university in the summer and the fall later this year.