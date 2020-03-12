The novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world with many countries struggling to contain it. The World Health Organization has declared the disease a global pandemic. In the United States, the number of new coronavirus cases have increased. It has led to the cancellation of many public events. The NCAA decided that it would hold its March Madness tournament without any fans present in the arenas as a cautionary measure against the virus. According to 247 Sports. the team’s players were quarantined after a game as they awaited news about their coach’s health condition.

Hoiberg falls ill during Nebraska’s loss to Indiana on Wednesday

In the first round of the Big Ten tournament matchup between Nebraska and Indiana, the Husker’s team had a major health scare after coach Fred Hoiberg fell ill during the game. Hoiberg was seen bowing his head in discomfort as the match went on, while an assistant sitting beside him used hand sanitizer to wash his hands. Hoiberg did not see out the game, and the medical team rushed him to the hospital moments later. Nebraska lost the game 89-64.

The players were not allowed to talk to the media. Hoiberg has suffered a number of health scares in the past. The former Chicago Bulls coach has had two open-heart surgeries, one in 2005, and another in 2015. Hoiberg was appointed as the Husker’s head coach this season, and the team had a 7-25 record before the start of the Big Ten tournament.

Hoiberg undergoing tests

After undergoing tests at a nearby hospital, Hoiberg was diagnosed with normal influenza and was later released.

The players were also allowed to leave the Banker’s Life Arena. After the incident, Big Ten tournament executives released a statement saying that the tournament would continue, but they were closely monitoring the situation. It said, “At this time, all conference tournaments will continue to be held as scheduled, and we will continue to consult with local and state public health departments, host facilities and the NCAA leading up to and during these events to implement best practices and provide the most current information.”

Hoiberg’s health scare happened moments after the NBA suspended its league after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Utah Jazz’s center, Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the virus moments before the Jazz’s game against the Oklahoma Thunder. The game was suspended, and the league has advised the Jazz organization to quarantine its players as they undergo coronavirus tests. Stay tuned for more news and updates on Nebraska Huskers.