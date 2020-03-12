The Nebraska Cornhuskers are facing the question of canceling its spring game due to the fears surrounding the spread of coronavirus. There is growing pressure for the Nebraska Huskers to cancel the annual showcase. The number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska has already reached 10 people as of March 12. Because of this, people are getting concerned about the health and safety of everyone attending the sports event.

As of March 12, Nebraska’s spring game is still on the schedule. The spring game will happen on Saturday, April 18, at 1:00 PM in Nebraska's Memorial Stadium.

It is highly likely that the Nebraska Huskers will cancel the spring game. Earlier this week, the football program already decided to cancel its Junior Day event due to coronavirus concerns, reports Omaha.

The Junior Day activity would have been a big recruitment opportunity for the Huskers. Among the recruits scheduled to attend the event was Peter Costelli. He is a four-star quarterback from Mission Viejo, California who is getting a lot of attention from college football programs.

Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes cancel popular spring games

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines have already announced that they will not push through with their spring games. The events were originally scheduled for April 11 and 18. The two football programs attract a lot of fanfare. The Ohio State Buckeyes, for example, had 61,102 fans show up during its 2019 spring game.

Both the Wolverines and the Buckeyes have also announced the suspension of their on-campus and off-campus recruitment activities. Operations will then resume on April 21. So far, only the Buckeyes and the Wolverines canceled their spring games. With the rising number of coronavirus cases, it is highly likely that more schools will follow suit. The Big Ten also recently confirmed that winter and spring competitions in the conference may have limited attendance.

Only immediate family members and members of the media will be allowed to go.

Nebraska Cornhuskers to stage quarterback face-off

In other news, several players will compete against each other to be the quarterback of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The news surprised many Huskers fans because they thought that Adrian Martinez is already the chosen one for the position. While the team’s coaching staff certainly thinks Martinez has the edge, it looks like they still want to explore their options.

So far, Martinez’s biggest competition is Luke McCaffrey. The 2019 recruit impressed people during Nebraska’s game against the Indiana Hoosiers last season.

If he is not able to overtake Martinez, he would most likely be the backup quarterback. There are two other potential players for the quarterback position. Junior player Noah Vedral and true freshman Logan Smothers make things tough for both Martinez and McCaffrey.