The Nebraska Huskers saw a sizable number of out-of-state recruits in the past few weeks. It seems now that one of the biggest reasons why they signed with the University of Nebraska program is because of the stunning campus and Lincoln’s chill urban lifestyle.

Defensive back Jaiden Francois confessed that the thought of experiencing a new environment in Nebraska had a huge impact on his decision to sign with head coach Scott Frost. The 6-ft tall player, who hails from Florida, has already expressed interest in enrolling early.

The Nebraska program’s staff utilized aggressive campaigning to land out-of-state players. They made sure to sell the University of Nebraska campus and Lincoln’s culture and lifestyle to them. This helped settle a lot of decisions among the potential recruits.

Nebraska Husker recruits from Florida

The Huskers has seven 2020 class recruits who hail from Florida, more than any other state. Of these seven recruits, four players were instrumental in the team’s rise in the 247Sports composite ranking.

These are Francois, linebacker Keyshawn Greene, wide receiver Marcus Fleming, and defensive back Henry Gray.

These aforementioned commits are four-star players. Francois, Greene, and Fleming, especially, boosted the Huskers’ ranking by 10 spots when they made their commitment in the last four days of the early signing period. Nebraska eventually settled at no. 20 in the 2020 class ranking.

Running back Marvin Scott III is also someone to watch for among the 2020 recruits from Florida. Sure, he is only a three-star player. But Frost himself thinks that he is one of the players in the batch who is most ready to take on college football.

Defensive back coach Travis Fisher was instrumental in the recruitment of the Florida residents. A former player for Central Florida, he was able to encourage most of the players to consider Nebraska.

Frost rightfully commended Fisher for forming deep relationships with the kids he tried to recruit. According to Frost, Fisher really “cares” about the players. This connection gave the high school students the extra push to visit the Nebraska campus.

2020 University of Nebraska Cornhuskers class recruits to begin preps

Less than a month after announcing their commits, the Cornhuskers will soon start preparing for the 2020 season. According to reports from Husker Corner, key members of the 2020 Huskers class will be arriving on campus soon to begin their training. Among these members are defensive lineman Jordan Riley, offensive lineman Blaise Gunnerson, quarterback Logan Smothers, inside linebacker Eteva-Mauga Clements, and offensive lineman Turner Corcoran.

With Frost entering his third full year as head coach, expectations are high for him to deliver an improved performance from the past seasons.

He has now passed the typical transition period for coaches to implement their system and gameplay. Frost took over as head coach from Mike Riley in November 2017.

Frost has a little more than nine months to prepare his team for the 2020 season. The Nebraska Huskers will be facing the Purdue Boilermakers for their opening match on Saturday, September 05.