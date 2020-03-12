On Tuesday, ESPN posted their MLB Rank for the 2020 season in which they predicted who the top 100 players in the sport would be. They polled 40 MLB writers, analysts, contributors, and insiders in order to come up with their top 100 for the upcoming season.

Here are six hitters and six pitchers that can be considered the biggest snubs for not be included in MLB Rank.

Others who could have a gripe about not being on include:

Hitters - Brian Anderson, Lorenzo Cain, Tommy Edman, Eduardo Escobar, Yuli Gurriel, Bryan Reynolds, Miguel Sano

Pitchers - Ken Giles, German Marquez

Hitters

Jose Abreu - White Sox, 1B

The AL leader in RBIs with 123 last year, Abreu has reached the 30-home run threshold in four of his six MLB seasons.

Trey Mancini - Orioles, OF/1B

After somewhat of a subpar 2018, Mancini bounced back in a big way last season as one of the lone bright spots for Baltimore with 75 extra-base hits (35 homers, 38 doubles, two triples), 106 runs, and an .899 OPS.

Starling Marte - Diamondbacks, OF

Joining the Diamondbacks after eight seasons with the Pirates, Marte posted career-bests of 23 home runs, 97 runs, 82 RBIs, and an .845 OPS last year. The former two-time Gold Glove winner did begin to show signs of slippage in his performance in center field last year though.

Mike Moustakas - Reds, 2B/3B

Over the last three seasons, Moustakas has combined to hit 101 home runs and had a career-best .845 OPS in 2019.

Jorge Polanco - Twins, SS

It was a fabulous 2019 for Polanco as he finished 13th in AL MVP voting. He hit .295 with 69 extra-base hits (22 homers, 40 doubles, seven triples) while also providing a steady glove at shortstop.

Carlos Santana - Indians, 1B

Santana drew over 100 walks for the fourth time in his career last season, a year where he also had career-highs with a .281 batting average, .911 OPS, 110 runs, and 93 RBIs.

Pitchers

Sonny Gray - Reds, SP

A move away from playing his home games in Yankees Stadium may have been all Gray needed. He finished seventh in NL Cy Young voting in 2019 in a season where he was fifth in the NL in ERA (2.87) and eighth in WHIP (1.08).

Kyle Hendricks - Cubs, SP

Hendricks has had a sub-4.00 ERA in each of his six big league seasons, walks very few hitters (1.6 per nine innings in 2019), and has made at least 30 starts in four of the last five years.

Lance Lynn - Rangers, SP

Finishing third in pitching WAR last season according to Baseball-Reference was Lynn at 7.6. He had a fifth-place finish in AL Cy Young voting as he went 16-11 with a 3.67 ERA and 246 strikeouts.

Mike Minor - Rangers, SP

According to Baseball-Reference, Minor was second amongst all pitchers in WAR last year at 7.8. The 32-year-old finished eighth in AL Cy Young voting during a season in which he went 14-10 with a 3.59 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and struck out 200 hitters.

Eduardo Rodriguez - Red Sox, SP

If Rodriguez can duplicate his second half from 2019 (2.95 ERA in 2016), he would likely belong on this list.

Brandon Workman - Red Sox, RP

Can Workman duplicate his dominant season out of the pen in 2019 (1.88 ERA, 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings)?