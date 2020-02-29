Big Ed is keeping two secrets from his girlfriend Rosemarie on "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." Based on his hesitation to confess to her, it looks like the secrets could end their relationship. In a clip, Big Ed is shown talking to a friend about his upcoming trip to the Philippines to meet up with Rosemarie, reports EOnline. He is seen preparing to pack for the journey while his friend questions him about his plans.

Later in a confessional, he admitted that he lied to Rosemarie about his height.

He is 4’11, not 5’2 like he told her. He also said that he wants to have a vasectomy because he no longer wants to have kids. This could be a problem for the couple because Rosemarie wants to have a child. He is shown torn about the idea of telling her. His friend told him that he has to tell her the truth if he wants their relationship to work.

Getting to know Big Ed and Rosemarie

Big Ed and Rosemarie have an interesting dynamic as cast members of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." Big Ed is a 54-year old professional photographer, who has not had a relationship in almost 30 years.

He has a 28-year old daughter named Tiffany from a previous marriage. His last marriage ended because he cheated on her.

Rosemarie, on the other hand, is a 23-year old woman from the Philippines. Not much has been revealed about her yet apart from the fact that she lives in poverty and has a 4-year old son named Prince. Rosemarie and Big Ed first met each other online through Instagram. They were smitten by each other not long after.

Ed is currently being hailed online as one of the most genuine cast members on the show’s history. Despite his short height, a lot of viewers appreciate his authentic hope to find love.

Viewer reactions on other '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' cast members

Big Ed and Rosemarie undoubtedly made the biggest splash among the cast of the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." But the others also raised eyebrows among viewers.

For one, a lot of viewers are not exactly pleased that Darcey Silva is back on the show. She has earned a polarizing reputation on the reality series because of her relationship with British partner, Tom Brooks. Due to her controversial decisions and actions in past seasons, a few fans think that it may be time for Silva to take a break.

Meanwhile, Lisa Hamme, a 52-year old female cast member who lives in York, Pennsylvania, has been compared to Angela Deem. Deem, who appeared on the first and second seasons, shares Hamme’s sexual openness and a relationship with a Nigerian man. The fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" airs every Sunday on TLC at 08:00 pm ET.

