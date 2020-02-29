After a disappointing 5-7 season, Coach Scott Frost will be hoping the Nebraska college football team improves heading into his third season. Frost has made no secret of his desire to build a winning culture, and return the glory days for this once-successful program. He has had some impressive results in the recruiting department, with the last two classes making it to the top 25 nationally, reports 247 Sports. Coach Frost and his staff are monitoring potential recruits for their 2021 class and have made an offer to Keaun Parker, a promising cornerback from Booker T.

Washington High School.

Parker is a confident player

The high school is famous for producing quality football players and the Huskers have recruited several players from the school in previous seasons. Parker, a 5-foot-11, 165 pounds defensive back has impressed in his last two seasons. He is a confident player and has expressed confidence that he can play in both zone defense and man-to-man coverage. “I’m confident in my man-to-man because to me, you can’t be a good corner if all you can do is sit back and play zone.” Parker’s confidence is similar to famous NFL cornerback Richard Sherman.

If he can back up his words, the young cornerback could be a useful weapon on defense for any college team.

In addition to Nebraska, Oregon, Kansas, Baylor, and Iowa State are all after Parker. Nebraska looks to be the team in most need at the cornerback position. Several of their current defensive backs are seniors. The Huskers will have to recruit the position aggressively over the next few seasons, and Parker would be a welcome addition.

He has also expressed his willingness to bulk up in order to punish ball runners. Parker will take visits with the interested teams soon, and has mentioned Nebraska as an attractive destination. He is ranked as the 28th cornerback nationally and is a three-star prospect according to 247sports.

Huskers will also have to fill vacancies

In addition to filling the cornerback position, Nebraska will also have to fill vacancies at the defensive line position after several players had workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Huskers have some new faces to replace Darrion Daniels and Khalil Davis. The two were regulars in the starting lineup. Defensive linebacker Jordon Riley will be a prime candidate to replace either of the two impact players with his 6-foot-6, 290-pound frame. Husker’s defensive coordinator Erik Chinander says Riley will be a good fit for the team. “I think he's going to make an immediate impact just by sheer size and ability inside.” Let us know what you think about Keaun Parker, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more news and updates on Nebraska Huskers.