The NFL Scouting Combine kicked off this week and will end on 2nd March. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes players will participate in the events at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Buckeyes have the second most players at the combine. The team could use this to its advantage as it eyes players for its 2021 recruiting class. One of their top targets is Donovan Edwards, a highly rated running back from West Bloomfield High School, Michigan.

Buckeyes favorites to land Edwards

Donovan Edwards is a 5-foot-10, 203-pound four-star prospect, and is third in the list of running back in the country.

He has a strong and muscular build and is an explosive runner who can power his way through tackles. Edwards can also line up as a receiver due to his great pass-catching abilities. The Buckeyes have the inside track to steal the highly rated running back from Michigan. The young running back has drawn interest from many colleges, but the race for his services will come down to Ohio State and Michigan, reports Land Grant Holy Land.

Michigan Wolverines vs Ohio State Buckeyes for Donovan Edwards

The Michigan Wolverines were favored to land Edwards since he plays for local high school in the state.

However, Ohio State has jumped ahead of Jim Harbaugh’s team after some aggressive recruiting. The Buckeyes are in need of a running back and the position highly critical for their offensive game plans. Source’s say that the Buckeyes have impressed Edwards with their aggressive recruiting, and the young player feels he will have an important role in Coach Ryan Day’s team. Michigan will have to put more effort into recruiting Edwards, and they can no longer rely on their local appeal.

They could risk losing another talented star to Ohio State after the Buckeyes landed Cameron Martinez in their 2020 recruiting class. Diaz had been named Michigan’s Mr. Football twice, but he ended up going to Ohio State.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have always appealed to players with NFL aspirations and after they hired Kerry Coombs to be their defensive coordinator last month, the team will have a greater chance of attracting the best talent.

Coombs served as cornerbacks coach for the Tennessee Titans over the last two seasons but had previously served on the Buckeye’s coaching staff from 2013 to 2017. During this period, Ohio State had cornerbacks taken each year in the first round of the NFL draft. This year, Chase Young will represent the team in the draft, and many analysts project him to be the second pick in the draft after Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow. Let us know what you think about Donovan Edwards, put your comments in the comment section. Stay tuned for more news and updates on Ohio State Buckeyes and collage football.