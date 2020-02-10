The Clemson Tigers are ready to move on from their loss to the LSU Tigers during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Head coach Dabo Swinney already looks to performing well in the next season. With the leadership of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, they just might clinch their third national championship in five years.

Aftermath of Clemson Tigers vs LSU Tigers

As their first loss in more than two years, bowing down to the LSU Tigers was unfamiliar territory for the Clemson Tigers, reports Register-Guard.

Clemson is determined to do better in the 2020 season. The team is already scheduled to begin its preparation for the season by February 12, with spring practice starting on February 26. With 15 early enrollees, the team will have to train and work hard in the next couple of weeks.

Clemson coaching staff records highest salary in the nation

As one of the college football world’s most reliable teams, there is no surprise that the coaching staff of the Clemson Tigers is the highest paid in the country.

The whole Clemson coaching staff will now receive a total of $8.145 million every year. This happened after the Clemson University Board of Trustees approved a total of $1.26 million raise for the eight full-time assistant coaches. Of all the coaching staff members, it was offensive coordinator Tony Elliott who saw the biggest pay bump. He will now be paid $1.6 million, $600,000 more than last year.

State of Clemson recruitment

As we head into a new college football season, the Clemson Tigers are ramping up their recruitment. Clemson recruitment is gaining a reputation for being a top recruiter of elite talent nationally. This is especially true for the 2020 season’s defensive line recruits. A big chunk of the impressive recruiting haul can be attributed to defensive line coach Todd Bates.

At this point, Clemson’s future success is just as much a triumph for Bates as it is for head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

After all, he was the primary recruiter of defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, who is one of the top recruits of the 2020 class. Given the dominance of Clemson in the past few years, it is actually a surprise that it is the first time the team signed a top-five class. It can be recalled that the team’s previous high was no. 7 in 2018.

It is also clear that Clemson is mounting a strong 2021 class. The team already landed the top overall prospect, defensive end Korey Foreman. Fellow five-star defensive end Cade Denhoff also committed to the team. Clemson also has a wide array of four-star wide receivers, offensive linemen, tight ends, and linebackers.

Stay tuned for more news and update on Clemson Tigers.