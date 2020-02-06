Trevor Lawrence may be the biggest star in the Clemson Tigers right now but even the team’s biggest fans do not have the best opinion of him. Ever since Clemson lost to the LSU Tigers, last month, a lot of fans have concluded that perhaps Lawrence’s talents will not shine when he inevitably proceeds to the NFL, reports Rubbing The Rock. What people seem to forget, however, is the fact that he has had only one loss, so far, in his college football career. That is an impressive statistic, especially with how competitive the college football world is.

Bright future for Trevor Lawrence for 2021 NFL Draft?

Multiple college football experts and journalists predict that Trevor Lawrence will be the no. 1 pick for the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite him ending his most recent season in a disappointing fashion, many people still believe that Lawrence will have a good future in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is already predicted to be a top pick next year if he decides to forego his senior season.

Clemson Tigers places no. 2 in 2020 recruiting rankings

After an uneventful National Signing Day, Clemson settled for the runner-up position in the 2020 recruiting class rankings made by CBS Sports.

It can be recalled that Clemson was able to bring in the no. 1 recruit for the 2020 class, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee. They also recruited no. 1 quarterback recruit D.J. Uiagalelei this year. The Tigers are no. 2 in the list, right behind the Georgia Bulldogs. The Alabama Crimson Tide, the LSU Tigers, and the Ohio State Buckeyes are the other teams listed in the ranking’s top five. The 247 Sports Composite ranking also put the Tigers at no.

3 nationally. For the latter list, the Alabama Crimson Tide edged out Clemson for the no. 2 spot.

Just behind Clemson was the team that defeated them during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, the LSU Tigers. The Ohio State Buckeyes completed the 247 Sports Composite ranking’s top five. Since Clemson already completed its 2020 class in December, there was nothing left to do for the team except celebrate.

The Tigers were able to get a total of 23 signed letters of intent in December, with 15 of the players becoming mid-year enrollees for January.

Clemson’s high ranking is partly because of the six five-star recruits it acquired for the 2020 class. That is the most number of five-star recruits of all the 2020 classes nationally. Head coach Dabo Swinney seems to have a positive outlook for his team’s chances in the next season. According to him, the Clemson Tigers are “off to a great start.” Stay tuned for more news and updates on college football.