Retired Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz spoke about the impending free-agency of New England Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady. In an interview on WEEI Radio, Ortiz said he doesn’t want Brady to go anywhere but the Patriots. “I don’t want him to go anywhere. I want him to stay,” said Ortiz, who retired from professional baseball at age 40 in 2016 after winning three World Series crowns with the Red Sox. Ortiz understands what Brady is going through, especially since he’s expected to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 20-year career with the Patriots on March 18.

In 2011, Ortiz was headed for free agency but he ended up signing a one-year deal with the Red Sox. However, Ortiz said it would be up to the 42-year-old Brady if he decides to stay or leave the Patriots. “But it’s up to whatever is best for him and his family,” said Ortiz, adding that the veteran quarterback should not think about people’s perception, but should choose what’s good for him and his family.

Ortiz says Brady's legacy in New England is intact

Ortiz also rejected notions that Brady’s legacy would be tarnished once he leaves the Patriots and plays for another team.

“His legacy has already been built. It’s always there,” stressed Ortiz, saying that Brady could play for another team for 10 years and still return to New England with his legacy intact. In a previous interview with Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, Ortiz said he can’t picture Brady wearing another uniform. The retired slugger also expressed confidence that team owner Robert Kraft will find a way to keep Brady.

It was reported that around 10 teams are interested in Brady’s services and might present their offer to the veteran quarterback once the legal tampering period begins on March 16. It was reported that the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders are planning to make their respective pitches to Brady. The Raiders reportedly plan to offer Brady a two-year deal worth $60 million. The Patriots, for their part, are also willing to break the bank and offer Brady an annual salary in excess of $30 million.

Patriots add to coaching staff

The Patriots have added another member to their coaching staff, hiring former USC kicker Joe Houston as assistant special teams coordinator. The hiring was reported by Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports, who said that Houston previously worked as special teams analyst for Nick Saban at Alabama. Aside from Alabama, Houston’s previously worked as quality control coach and special teams coordinator at Iowa State, quality control assistant for special teams at Toledo and as special teams coach at El Camino College. With Houston’s hiring, the Patriots could elevate assistant special teams coach Cameron Achord to the position of special teams coordinator vacated by Joe Judge after he was hired as head coach by the New York Giants.