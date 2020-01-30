Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz shared his thoughts on the impending free agency of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Ortiz, in an interview with Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, replied “that’s not gonna happen” when asked if he thinks Brady will leave the Patriots. Ortiz, who played 14 of his 20 Major League seasons with the Red Sox, said he can’t even picture in his head Brady wearing another uniform and playing somewhere else, according to a report by Christopher Mason of Masslive.com.

The retired slugger is confident that Patriots team owner Robert Kraft is going to make sure Brady stays in New England. “You know, there’s two things that you’re never going to waste with Tom Brady: time and money. This guy’s money and this guy gives you the best effort,” said Ortiz.

Brady thinks highly of Ortiz

Known as the “Big Papi”, Ortiz said Brady is the face of New England and the Patriots so he believes that the 42-year-old quarterback will remain with the team next season. Brady is set to become a free agent for the first time in his two decades with the Patriots on March 18.

Ortiz, for his part, retired at age 40 in 2016 after winning three World Series crowns and making it to the All-Star team 10 times. Brady thinks highly of Ortiz and his accomplishments for Boston sports. After Ortiz was involved in a shooting incident last June, Brady was among the first who sent their well wishes on social media. "Papi defines Boston Strong, Get well soon my friend,” Brady tweeted in June.

Ex-NFL QB believes Brady won’t leave Patriots

Former NFL quarterback and current football analyst David Carr is convinced that it would be crazy for Brady to leave the Patriots where he’s used to the system and move to another team where he will start from scratch. In a report by Doug Kyed of New England Sports Network (NESN), Carr said that it would be crazy from a quarterback standpoint if Brady leaves the New England, where he’s familiar with the offense.

Carr said Brady can’t just move onto another team and become familiar with its system for a short time, unless he knows the head coach offensive coordinator from New England will join him. Carr added that Brady cannot simply impose everything that he’s comfortable with to the new offense and get his coaches and teammates to buy into that. Carr is confident that Brady can be an effective quarterback for any team, but would it be a perfect fit for him? Among the teams reported to be interested in Brady’s services are the Los Angeles Chargers and the Oakland Raiders, where David’s brother, Derek, is the current starting quarterback.

Earlier, Derek reacted to the rumors linking Brady to the Raiders after the latter was spotted talking to team owner Mark Davis in Las Vegas during UFC 246.