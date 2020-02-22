After the initial six T20 matches, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, and Karachi Kings won their first matches in the latest edition of the Pakistan Super League 2020.

Two matches will be played on Saturday. Peshawar Zalmi will clash with the Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi at 2 PM Pakistan time while the Islamabad United play Multan Sultans in Lahore at 7 PM.

So far, the matches have been intense and close with all top players hitting form.

The defending champions, and 3-time finalists, Quetta Gladiators are again a favorite to win this tournament. Sarfaraz Ahmed leads the team. They retained Aussie all-rounder Shane Watson who has been a star performer in the previous editions of the PSL.

Akmal suspended from PSL

Controversies have always surrounded the Pakistan Super League, this time Akmal was suspended by the Pakistan board for violations of their code of conduct until pending inquiry.

The recent one came to light when pacer Shoaib Akhtar tweeted a picture about a Karachi Kings official using a mobile phone in the dugout during a match against Peshawar Zalmi. The PCB is yet to respond to this allegation.

PTV Sports telecast info

DSport will telecast in India while Geo Super and PTV will beam the event Live in Pakistan.

The online stream can be watched at Cricketgateway.pk

