The Nebraska football team is hoping a commit coming later this week might bolster their 2021 class. 4-star linebacker Branden Jennings announced earlier this week the date he's going to pick his school. He's pinpointed this coming Friday, February 7, as the day he's going to pull the trigger, according to 247sports.com.

The Huskers are considered a long shot to win over Jennings, but they have been in contact with him in the last few weeks and have had a good run when it comes to pulling Florida prospects in.

Nebraska football looking for good news

Nebraska has had a bit of a bad run as they prepare for the end of the 2020 recruiting cycle. Late last week, the program lost one of its first 2021 commits in RJ Sorensen. There hasn't been much detail as to why he decided to become a free agent. There was a mention in his announcement that he had some new opportunities presenting themselves.

Some analysts wondered if it might have been the departure of either Troy Walters or Jovan Dewitt, though he didn't express any real closeness to either coach.

It's possible he simply had a change of heart on where he wanted to go. He might eventually have another one and decide he still wants to be a Cornhusker. For now, the staff is trying to see if it can pull in another 2021 commit to fill his slot.

Nebraska also lost out on one of its last targets in regards to the 2020 class. Kris Abrams-Draine had been thought to have at least a lean towards Lincoln.

It turned out he was leaning hard towards the Missouri Tigers.

Nebraska hoping to beat native schools

When Jennings does announce his choice, it's thought he would be picking between a host of Florida schools. Florida State, Miami, and Florida are all in the running. 247Sports has the Seminoles as the unanimous pick for where the 4-star will go. Rated as the sixth-best player in the state and the fourth-best linebacker in the 2021 class, analysts see the potential addition to their recruiting class as something that would be a shot in the arm for a program that has struggled mightily over the last few years.

Nebraska's success in the Sunshine State

When it comes to sending players to the NFL, the Huskers might have an actual claim that they've had more success than Miami and Florida State in the last few years. That surprises most analysts who are used to seeing teams from the talent-rich states act as a kind of NFL conveyor belt. The Cornhuskers certainly haven't been a conveyor belt themselves in the last few years.

Where Scott Frost and company have really excelled since arriving in Lincoln is convincing SEC country kids to come to see Memorial Stadium. Jennings would be considered pulling a rabbit out of their hats, according to most analysts.

We'll find out soon enough as Branden Jennings will make his call at the end of this week.