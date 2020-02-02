As the National Signing Day nears, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are doing last-minute signings for their 2020 class. One of the players that they are chasing after is the strong-side defensive end Tanoa Togiai. It seems that the Huskers are investing a lot into pursuing Togiai, reports Husker Corner. The Idaho resident is a three-star prospect and ranks third overall in his state. He stands at six-foot-six and weighs 295 pounds too, which will make him a huge asset for Nebraska’s defense.

The Huskers may have to fend off the Washington Huskies if they want to land the player.

Last month, Togiai said that he had a good time during his visit to the University of Washington campus. He praised the campus, its facilities, and the team’s coaching staff.

Nebraska Cornhuskers experience high-profile departures

The Nebraska Cornhuskers may be strengthening their team but it also suffered departures of some talented players. Earlier this week, Jaylin Bradley confirmed that he will be leaving the Cornhuskers for the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore running back got rumored to be heading for another team for weeks before it was verified on Tuesday.

It is, however, not clear yet if Bradley will become a graduate transfer. If he is not, he will have to wait until 2021 to experience his last season in college football. The week before Bradley’s announcement, cornerback Tony Butler and linebacker Pernell Jefferson also entered the transfer database. Offensive lineman John Raridon, on the other hand, chose a career in architecture instead.

RJ Sorensen de-commits from Nebraska Huskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers also lost a potentially strong addition to their lineup after weak-side defensive end RJ Sorensen rescinded his commitment to them. The Florida resident was supposed to be the first commitment for Nebraska’s 2021 class. Sorensen himself announced his decision to de-commit from the Huskers on his official Twitter account. In the post, he wrote that he wanted to explore other college football team options so he chose to “fully reopen” his recruitment process.

Former Nebraska head coach heads to LSU

In related news, former head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers Bo Pelini will become part of the LSU Tigers in the coming season. The former Nebraska head coach will now become part of the LSU Tigers staff as the new defensive coordinator. It can be remembered that he held the same position in the team from 2005-2007.

Pelini served as the head coach of the Huskers from 2008-2014. While he was not able to deliver a national championship for the team, he did help the team record three 10-win seasons during his tenure. Right after his dismissal from the Huskers, he became the head coach of the Youngstown State Penguins.