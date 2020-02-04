Cameron Martinez finally confirmed that he will be sticking with the Ohio State Buckeyes after weeks of indecision. He will be signing with the team on the National Signing Day. In an interview with the Notorious B1G podcast, Martinez said that some changes in Ohio State’s coaching staff had the biggest impact on the delay of his signing, reports 247 Sports. According to him, he had to think a lot of things through but chose the Buckeyes because it was where he was “most comfortable.”

The Buckeyes’ aggressive campaigning might also have influenced his decision.

It may be recalled that head coach Ryan Day and assistant coach Matt Barnes, personally, visited him earlier this month. Martinez made a verbal commitment to Ohio State in July last year. But since co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley left to become head coach for Boston College, he had to wait and check out his options. The Michigan resident actually considered two other teams besides the Buckeyes. The Northwestern Wildcats was a major option for him. He also thought about making an official visit to the Notre Dame College Falcons.

Cameron Martinez in the Ohio State Buckeyes

Cameron Martinez is the last of the Ohio State Buckeyes’ major target recruits for the 2020 season. Martinez is the no. 14 athlete, overall, in the 2020 class and was named Michigan’s player of the year twice in high school. He was a popular prospect in the recruiting trail because of his versatility in playing multiple positions. The Ohio State Buckeyes have been receiving a lot of good news in the past week, especially in regard to the National Signing Day and its 2021 class.

Buckeyes gets boost for National Signing Day, 2021 class

The Bleacher Report recently published an article ranking the top 25 of the 2020 classes of the college football teams. The Buckeyes ranked no. 3, just behind no. 1 LSU Tigers and no. 2 Clemson Tigers. The same publication also ranked all the five-star recruits for the 2020 class. Ohio State’s three five-star recruits did well, with wide receiver Julian Fleming placing fifth.

With Binjimen Victor, K.J. Hill, and Austin Mack gone, Fleming is expected to become the team’s no. 3 receiver.

Offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. made it to the no. 10 spot on the list. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is last in the entire list at no. 31. In related news, the Buckeyes managed to retake the top spot in the rankings for the 2021 class from the Clemson Tigers. The team accumulated more points after it received a commitment from three-star recruit Jaylen Johnson. It is predicted that Ohio State may sign between 21 to 23 players for its 2021 class. This means that it could eventually lose the title of the top-ranked overall class to Clemson.