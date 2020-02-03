The New England Patriots did not play in Super Bowl LIV but their veteran quarterback Tom Brady had a share of the spotlight during festivities before the big game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Brady was recognized with the rest of the NFL 100 All-Time Team alongside fellow legendary quarterbacks and now Hall of Famers Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, John Elway, Dan Marino and Roger Staubach. The 42-year-old Brady posted a photo of the priceless moment on his Instagram account, saying he was lucky enough to meet some of his idols.

In an interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio, Brady spoke about the photo, saying that it "is being hung up in my office." Brady expressed disappointment that Steve Young was absent during the ceremony, adding that his presence could have made the photo complete. Brady also posted a photo of him with other Patriots who made it to the NFL 100 team, including head coach Bill Belichick, tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Randy Moss and kicker Adam Vinatieri.

Favre dubs Brady as GOAT

Brady's photo drew thousands of comments, most notably from Favre, who reacted with "when they call role for the best ever its Tom Brady first up!!!

No debate." Earlier, Favre said he sees no decline in Brady’s game and could play for a few more years. In an interview with "Fox &amp; Friends", Favre said Brady's arm strength is as good as it's ever been and his mind remains sharp. Another Hall of Fame quarterback, Troy Aikman, noticed the photo and commented "GOATS!!!" Earlier, Aikman told FOX Sports that Brady would want to finish his career with the Patriots.

Brady will turn unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in 20 years on March 18.

Before that date, the Patriots can sign Brady to a deal anytime, but the veteran quarterback earlier pronounced that he will be open-minded to the free-agency process and make the announcement regarding his decision at the right time. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted “AMAZING group of QBs to say the least!

Sheesh!!”. Minnesota Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs and former Patriots wideout Antonio Brown reacted with fire emoji.

Brady shares family photos in Miami on Instagram

Brady’s time in Miami is not all about football as he also spent time with his family during Super Bowl Sunday. On his Instagram story, Brady shared that his son Benny enjoyed surfing at Tidal Cove Miami. The veteran quarterback also shared a photo of his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, in a two-piece swimsuit and white boots, accompanied by the caption “@gisele version of Super Bowl Sunday.” In past interviews, Brady said he plans to spend more time with his family as he decompresses from the Patriots’ challenging season that ended with a loss to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Game.