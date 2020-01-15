The Nebraska football team just finished its third straight losing season. Despite that fact, there are people in the national media who still believe the Huskers are going to surprise people next year.

Despite a schedule that is considered on of the toughest of 2020, USA Today mentioned the Cornhuskers in its early Top 25 rankings.

In fact, Nebraska just "missed the cut" to be in the Top 25. That could come as a surprise to some Husker fans, who just watched the team finish 5-7 in 2019.

National media liking Nebraska football again

Husker fans are familiar with this happening. The Nebraska football team was one of the favorites in the national media to have quite the turnaround in 2019.

After a losing 2018, the media felt Scott Frost was going to have the kind of performance he had in his second season with UCF.

That turnaround never materialized. The Cornhuskers got off to a better start than they did in 2018, but the final record was very similar to the previous season. The Huskers improved by one game when the smoke of the season had cleared.

Four Big Ten teams join Nebraska football on the list

USA Today isn't just a fan of the Huskers. The article's author, Paul Myerberg has five total Big Ten teams mentioned, with the Huskers the only team mentioned outside the Top 25.

Ohio State, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Michigan are both inside Myerberg's rankings. Ohio State, which made the College Football Playoffs this season, is projected to open next season as the third-best team in the country.

Nebraska is the only B1G team not in the Top 25 that is mentioned as being close to making the cut.

Nebraska football still looking for new coach

While there are members of the media who believe the Cornhuskers could be one of the best teams in the country, they're going to need to fill a hole on the coaching roster first. Jovan Dewitt departed the team just over a week ago to take the exact same position with North Carolina.

The departure came just a few days after rumors surfaced he was on his way out. Those rumors were dismissed by Nebraska fans as little more than the musings of Tar Heel message board denizens at the time. It appears the message board that started the rumors either had some insider knowledge or made a very good guess.

Dewitt's departure was rumored to be one that would have little impact as the Huskers were close to bringing back defensive line coach Mike Dawson.

Of course, in order to do that, there would have to be a reshuffling as Dawson was not the special teams coordinator the first time he was in Lincoln.

Now about 10 days have passed and the Nebraska football team is still on the lookout for a replacement. So far, it's all quiet on that particular front.