On the heels of the Clemson Tigers’ loss to LSU Tigers during the College Football Playoff national championships, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has pledged that the team will make a huge comeback in a few months. When he was asked about the loss, Lawrence said that the team will eventually get over it. He admitted that everyone is bummed about not being able to deliver a back-to-back win for Clemson. But, he said that the team is determined to deliver an even better performance in the next season.

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson Tigers in 2020

The 2020 season will be a busy and challenging time for the Clemson Tigers and Trevor Lawrence. So far, the Clemson Tigers are the runaway favorites to take next season’s title. In an article in the Washington Post, Clemson is just right above Ohio State in the preseason list. This only goes to show that college football experts have faith in the decisions head coach Dabo Swinney has been making.

Apart from Lawrence, Clemson has five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman and four-star wide receiver E.J.

Williams in its 2020 class. If running back Travis Etienne decides to return to Clemson for the last time, the team will have a formidable lineup for the next season for sure.

Lawrence is returning for his third year on the team so the Tigers already has a football star in its roster. The 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist has a fantastic throwing and touchdown record so he will be able to contribute a lot to the team.

Lawrence certainly has the backing of bettors. According to one online sportsbook, he is still the runaway favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in 2020. At 7/2 odds, the number is actually a bit down in comparison to the numbers after Lawrence lost to Joe Burrow during the 2019 Heisman Trophy selection.

It seems that Lawrence’s top competition for the 2020 prize is Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

The former Georgia Bulldogs player has 4/1 odds as of the moment. Freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis of the USC Trojan is also in the running.

Lawrence's girlfriend on Clemson loss to LSU Tigers

Trevor Lawrence’s girlfriend was incredibly emotional over the result of the Clemson-LSU standoff. Marissa Mowry wrote an Instagram post reflecting on the past college football season. She mentioned how proud she was of her friends on the football team.

She also expressed excitement over the upcoming 2020 season.

She also specifically thanked Lawrence. She said that his performance for the past few months has been amazing. She also added that win or lose, she is proud of what he has achieved in the football field. Let us know what you think about the Clemson's defeat, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more news and updates.