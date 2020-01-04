The Nebraska football team, and fans, recently celebrated a very big recruiting get for the 2021 class. Linebacker Ronald Kpai announced his official commitment to the program.

That commitment marked the fourth verbal pledge for the Huskers in the 2021 class and that currently has the Cornhuskers ranked in the Top 15 classes by several recruiting services.

This comes just weeks after the program saw rave reviews for its early signing period last month. Analysts are nearly unanimous in claiming Nebraska's recruiting is on a roll.

That doesn't even take some under the radar actions being taken by Husker prospects that could be hinting at some more big recruiting gets.

One example of that is the reaction to the Kpai commitment from Terrence Lewis. The 4-star prospect is likely the top defensive target for the Huskers in the 2021 class. Since signing day, he's been showing Nebraska quite a bit of affection on social media.

Celebrating with Nebraska football coaches

While Cornhusker coaches cannot comment directly on a verbal commit, they've long found workarounds to show how happy they are when someone like Ronald Kpai pulls the trigger.

Linebacker coach Barrett Ruud tweeted out a gif of two characters from the popular show "The Office" showing the two celebrating.

As of Sunday morning, there were 10 people who had retweeted the gif. One of those 10 was Lewis. It should also be pointed out Lewis is the only Nebraska football commit who retweeted that tweet. It's not as though this kind of thing happens all the time in recruiting. Lewis, at the very least, was happy for the Huskers when they landed Kpai.

Linebacker hanging with commits

That retweet isn't the first time Lewis has shown an affinity for the Huskers. On December's early signing day, Lewis tweeted out a picture of himself with two of Nebraska's most recent Florida commits. Along with that picture was a caption "GBR Babyyyyyy."

Those actions have caused recruiting analysts to take note.

Despite boasting 35 total offers, at the moment, 247Sports believes it's a three, or four, team race. Florida, Miami, Texas A&amp;amp;M, and Nebraska are the teams he's showing the most interest in at the moment.

That's very good news if it's true for the Huskers. Terrence Lewis is currently listed as the number two outside linebacker in the 2021 class. He's also the number 30 prospect in the entire class.

Lewis hasn't given any indication he's going to be committing to a school as early as Ronald Kpai did but analysts believe he's got a soft spot for Nebraska football. His actions on social media seem to show that at the very least. Now it's just a matter of seeing what the proceeding moves and actions might be.