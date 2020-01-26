Actor Mark Wahlberg shared his “thoughts” on the future of veteran quarterback Tom Brady with the New England Patriots. In a video posted by “Be Like Water” on YouTube, a reporter caught up with Wahlberg, who is a known Patriots fan, and asked him about his thought on whether Brady will return to the Patriots next season. “Whatever Tom wants to do,” said Wahlberg as he walks with his wife, model Rhea Durham. When the reporter told Wahlberg that Brady looks good in a Los Angeles Chargers uniform, the actor responded with a laugh and “whatever Tom wants to do” before walking away with his wife.

The 42-year-old Brady will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 20-year career and it remains unsure if he’ll continue playing for the Patriots.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Patriots team owner Robert Kraft said the team plans to bring Brady back, but it would not be his sole decision as head coach Bill Belichick also has a say on the veteran quarterback’s future with the team. Rumors have it that Brady will play in his hometown and join the Los Angeles Chargers or he could be their new starting quarterback when the Raiders make their move to Las Vegas.

During UFC 246, Brady was spotted chatting with Raiders team owner Mark Davis, fueling speculations that he might be headed to the Sin City. However, experts say that the Raiders are a bad fit for Brady and the Patriots give him the best chance to be successful.

Ex-NFL player says Raiders not an ideal choice for Brady

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho shared the sentiment of many experts, telling ESPN’s “Get Up” that he doesn’t like Brady for the Raiders.

“You don’t want to pair an older Tom Brady with a bunch of young talent,” said Acho, adding that Brady will be forced to teach young players on what routes to run and how to develop the offense that he want to implement. “That’s not a matchup or a recipe for success,” said Acho. Earlier, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr expressed his disappointment over reports that Brady would take over his job following the latter’s meeting with Davis in Las Vegas.

The Raiders improved to 7-9 in their second season under coach Jon Gruden, who could be interested in having Brady under center as they play their first season in Las Vegas.

McCourty likes Sunseri’s hiring

During the latest episode of “Double Coverage With the McCourty Twins” podcast, Patriots safety Devin McCourty said he likes the hiring of Vinnie Sunseri as a member of the coaching staff. “Very energetic, funny guy. All you New Englanders that watch this, you’re getting an energized guy, a one who knows the game,” said McCourty, adding that Sunseri will be a very bright mind in the team’s coaching staff.

A former Patriots practice squad player, Sunseri played safety and special teams for the New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and New England from 2014 to 2016. Aside from Brady, McCourty will become an unrestricted free agent on March 18.