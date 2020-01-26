LeBron James is reportedly inconsolable after getting the heartbreaking news that his idol, close pal, and NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed on Sunday morning in a devastating helicopter crash in California.

12SportsNews AZ reported that they were on the scene when the Lakers returned to Los Angeles. Video cameras in hand captured a heartbroken and crying Lebron James hugging people after exiting the plane. At this time, LeBron James has not commented on the tragic news of Kobe's death but is reportedly devastated by the news.

LeBron James taking Kobe Bryant death hard

As previously reported here at Blasting News, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were on board of Bryant's personal helicopter with seven other people on their way to Gianna's basketball practice at Kobe's Mambo Academy. Eyewitnesses at the scene reveal that they heard the copter overhead sputtering before it crashed in a field and burst into flames.

The names of the seven other passengers have not been revealed at this time. The news has shaken up sports lovers everywhere.

Immediately after hearing the news, NBA players, fans, and celebrities began posting their condolences to the Bryant family. The heartbreaking news is tough on everyone, but for Lebron James, the news has hit him extra hard.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash under investigation

The news of Bryant's death comes just one day after LeBron James broke Bryant's for third on the all-time scoring record. In fact, Kobe Bryant's last social media post shows Kobe praising LeBron James on his success.NBA teams have also already begun paying tribute to Kobe with several teams taking a moment of silence in Bryant's honor.

Hundreds of people are standing vigil this evening outside the Staples Center where a memorial in Bryan's memory has been placed. During this afternoon's NBA competition between the San Antonia Spurs and the Toronto Raptors, each team stopped the game for a 24-second violation each to pay tribute to Kobe.

NBA pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

A full-on investigation is being conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the means of the crash.

Reportedly, at the time of the helicopter crash, the fog was present in the area of the crash site. It has not been officially determined as to whether or not the weather may have played a potential role in the crash or not.

It is a sad day for all. Our sympathy continues to go out to the Bryant family, Kobe's wife Vanessa, and his three daughters during this difficult time. Updates on the details surrounding the crash and memorial services will be updated as they are released to the public. Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and three remaining daughters. Kobe Bryant was 41.