The tragic death of Kobe Bryant in the helicopter crash outside Los Angeles robbed the world of one of the greatest basketball players. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was with him and she also died. His wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, survives Bryant and they had four children together. He was an NBA superstar and an integral part of the Los Angeles Lakers most of his career. Initially, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva admitted to the accident but did not disclose the identities of the victims.

His words were, “It would be entirely inappropriate right now to identify anyone by name.”

New Yorkers honor NBA legend by renaming a subway stop 'Kobe Bryant Park' https://t.co/5t7UUSqlf4 pic.twitter.com/r8uR0iRABw — New York Post (@nypost) January 27, 2020

Time provides more information about the basketball legend Kobe Bryant. He called it a day from the NBA in 2016 and was with the Los Angeles Lakers for most of his two-decade career. He helped his team to win the NBA Finals five times. His love for helicopters is well known because he would use that mode of transport to reach the venues.

Bryant was the fourth-highest career NBA scorer. He was at No. 3 but LeBron James seized the spot from Kobe Bryant and pushed him to No. 4. Bryant congratulated James on his achievement and said he is “Continuing to move the game forward.”

Kobe Bryant won an Academy Award

The basketball legend, Kobe Bryant was a talented individual and loved to explore other avenues where he could make a meaningful contribution.

One of these was in the Movies. In 2018, he won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film. It was for “Dear Basketball” written and narrated by him. The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards paid tribute to him. The venue of the event was the Los Angeles’ Staples Center which is the home of the Lakers.

Los Angeles' County Sheriff says the investigation into the helicopter crash that left nine people dead, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant, may take weeks https://t.co/OKQntcFGUS — CNN (@CNN) January 27, 2020

Time says the authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Search crews discovered evidence of large fires at the crash site but no trace of any survivor. The helicopter took off from John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California and crashed in a foggy area. It was flying at 2,000 feet at a speed of around 184-mph. when it crashed.

Kobe Bryant had business acumen

According to CNN, basketball legend, Kobe Bryant understood business. This was another aspect of his many-faceted personality. His legacy goes beyond the confines of the basketball court. The business world knew and respected him as a brand-builder and an investor. He knew a good opportunity when he saw one.

In fact, he added a new dimension to his career by stepping into the investing world even before leaving the NBA. In 2013, he co-founded a venture capital firm, which now has more than $2 billion in assets. Apart from that, there was a lucrative venture of investment in a sports drink.

Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna wanted to continue his basketball legacy https://t.co/FVGZMprlqW — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 27, 2020

CNN goes on to add that in 2016, he diversified and entered the world of movies. His media company focused on creative storytelling around sports-related themes. He tried his hand at telling a story based on basketball and the result was an Academy Award for his first attempt.

It revealed his artistic bent of mind and his loss will deprive the world of more such movies. His fans can only pray for his soul now. Kobe Bryant was with his daughter in the helicopter that crashed when he was on his way to a Mamba Sports Academy game on Sunday.

Kobe Bryant will remain an inspiration for others

Americans love basketball and a player of the stature of Kobe Bryant will always inspire others to deliver the best. He played for Los Angeles Lakers and after exiting the basketball court, he activated the part of his brain that had a weakness for arts. The result was immediate recognition for his animated movie on basketball, a subject he knew best.

His loss will be felt by not only the basketball fraternity in the United States but also by those who love animated movies.