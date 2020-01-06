Jovan Dewitt is moving on from Nebraska football. The move was made official on Monday morning when North Carolina announced their new special teams coach.

Join us in welcoming our new special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt (@Coach_Dewitt)!



🔗 https://t.co/ClqCFV4mUh#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/5R6pbQ7r79 — Carolina Football (@TarHeelFootball) January 6, 2020

Dewitt will essentially take on the same role he held for the Huskers, as he will also take over the outside linebacker coaching duties.

Rumors that Tarheels head coach Mack Brown might look in Nebraska's direction popped up last week.

At the time, it appeared to be little more than internet message board gossip. It turns out the posters on the North Carolina version of 247Sports had connected the dots quite effectively.

North Carolina began shopping for a new special teams coordinator late last month after Brown fired Scott Boone. Boone was also the outside linebackers coach for the team so this is basically a one-for-one swap.

Opening on the Nebraska football staff

The reality of Dewitt leaving means Scott Frost and company have an opening they'll need to fill in short order. While most of the 2020 class has been locked in and signed, there are a few more spots available for late commits who decided not to sign with any school until February.

There's just about a month now until the final signing day of the 2020 class. It would make sense for Nebraska to try and move quickly to get another recruiter on the trail.

One potential candidate could be a rerun of sorts. Mike Dawson came to Nebraska with the rest of Scott Frost's UCF staff in 2018 but moved to the New York Giants in February of 2019 after just one season in Lincoln.

His most recent stint in the NFL turned out to be just one season as well when Giants' head coach Pat Shurmur and the rest of his staff were let go one day after the regular season ended.

There was talk almost immediately about Frost looking for a way to bring Dawson back. Now there even a hole on the coaching roster.

Should Mike Dawson return to Nebraska football it would mean a shuffling of coaching responsibilities as he was the defensive line coach his first time around.

Nowhere to go but up

While Jovan Dewitt was well-liked by his team and fellow coaches, the departure allows the Nebraska football team to do a kind of "reset" on its special teams. Those units have been among the worst the program has ever seen under Frost.

This past season, Nebraska finished 119th in the country in special teams efficiency according to ESPN's analytics. Last season, they were 67th.

Those are big drops from the much-maligned years of Mike Riley. The Huskers were one of the best in the country in specials efficiency in Riley's first season, finishing 14th in the nation.

The year before that, they were 44th. In Riley's first full season, they were ranked 26th. despite fan's perception, the team struggled in that area.