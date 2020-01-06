New England Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March for the first time in his 20-year career with the team. The Patriots signed Brady to a two-year contract extension in the offseason, but the additional years are voidable. Under the said contract, the Patriots cannot use the franchise tag on Brady, meaning he will enter the free-agent market unless he agrees to a new deal between now and March. As of now, Brady said that he remains uncertain about his future, but retirement is out of the equation as he hopes to play until he’s 45 years old.

There is a possibility that Brady could continue his career with another team if the Patriots decide to move on without him. In Peter King’s “Football Morning in America” column with Pro Football Talk, Brady opened up about his much-anticipated venture into free agency where he hinted that he wants to stay with the Patriots. “I think I’m just… I’ll explore those opportunities whenever they are. If it’s the Patriots, great,” said Brady when asked about his first venture into free agency. “If that doesn’t work, I don’t know.

I just don’t know,” he added. The 42-year-old Brady said he still wants to play football at a championship level and he can’t wait to get back to work and training.

Kraft praying Brady would stay

Like many Patriots fans, team owner Robert Kraft is also hoping that veteran quarterback Tom Brady continues playing for his team. Kraft also spoke lengthily to King about Brady’s future with his team. Kraft said that before the season started, it was important for Brady to get the freedom to do whatever he wants at the end of the year. The team owner said Brady earned the right to enjoy that, owing to his 20-year stay with the team. “I love the young man like he’s part of my family. Blood family,” he said. First, Kraft is hoping and praying that Brady continues playing for the Patriots. If not, Kraft is hoping that Brady will retire and hang up his jersey for good.

Kraft hopes Patriots will fit into Brady’s plans

“He has the freedom to decide what he wants to do and what’s in his own best personal interest,” Kraft stressed. Kraft remains hopeful that the Patriots will fit into Brady’s plan, adding that the veteran quarterback is unique because of his leadership, work ethic, and selfless nature. Since Brady took over as quarterback in 2001, the Patriots have won six Super Bowl titles. Brady had some struggles this season, but he still led the Patriots to a 13-3 regular-season record before losing to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Round. Earlier, Hall of Famer Randy Moss called on the Patriots to provide Brady needed help on offense if he decides to stay with the team.