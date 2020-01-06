The Clemson Tigers thrilled its young fans after it prevailed over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the recently concluded 2019 Fiesta Bowl. Clemson site Rubbing the Rock recently interviewed Tigers superfan, Ethan Shelby. According to the nine-year-old Texas elementary student, he was confident that his team would win against Ohio State, reports Rubbing the Rock. He said that based on recent history, Clemson has the track record. The Buckeyes have not won against Clemson in their three games against each other.

South Carolina resident Sovereign May, on the other hand, was not as calm during the game. The seventh-grader described how worried she was for the Tigers, considering Ohio State led for much of the game.

Clemson Tigers fans support 12-year old kidney disease patient

In related news, Tigers fans rallied around a young person suffering from kidney disease. The Clemson Tigers fan community, led by Dean “The Hat” Cox, has helped raise as much as $30,000 for the treatment of South Carolina resident Aaron Ritz.

They also gave him valuable Tigers merchandise, including Hunter Renfrow’s gloves and the Clemson $2 bill. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence also stopped by Ritz’s area too. Ritz is suffering from polycystic kidney disease. He was diagnosed with the illness in August 2018

Ratings of 2019 Fiesta Bowl

Despite the controversy, the 2019 Fiesta Bowl was a massive rating success. According to rating data from The Nielsen Company, the live broadcast of the Fiesta Bowl captured 20.39 million viewers all over the country. This number topped the ratings of all programs aired on the evening of December 28. The broadcast also earned an impressive 5.6 rating in the highly-coveted 18-49 age demographic.

The game actually improved on the rating numbers of the Cotton Bowl, which got aired earlier that day.

The faceoff between Penn State and Memphis only managed to get 6.22 million overall viewers and a 1.49 rating among adults 18-49.

Tigers vs Tigers in the national championship

The Clemson Tigers are set to face off with the LSU Tigers on Monday, January 13. The game is currently seen as a showdown between the teams’ quarterbacks, Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow (LSU).

Both LSU and Clemson have a 14-0 record for the current season. The top-ranking LSU handily defeated the University of Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. The game was done on the same day as the Clemson-Ohio State match. LSU will go into the national finals as the favorite. Clemson may be appearing in the national title game for the fourth time in the past five years, but the Louisiana venue could provide a valuable home-court advantage for LSU.

