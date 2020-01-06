The Miami Heat have surprised the NBA world this season. After 36 games into the 2019/20 NBA season, the Heat have won 26 contests and lost only 10 of them, which is a huge improvement over the last year. The team has surpassed the expectations so far and they are currently in the third spot in the Eastern Conference while also having the fourth-best record in the entire league. Not bad at all!

Jimmy Butler, the biggest acquisition for the Miami Heat last summer, has been as good as advertised. His presence on the floor is unmatched as he does a fantastic job on both ends of the floor.

Butler has always been known for his defensive skills, and he is also leading the team in scoring so far in the season. However, the swingman has missed a couple of games in the season and the Heat may miss him for a few more games until he recovers from a back injury.

Butler's injury kept him sidelined in the last game

Jimmy Butler was sidelined in the last game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Fortunately, the Miami Heat have survived Damian Lillard and bounced back with a huge 11-point victory over the West team.

Hassan Whiteside, who had his first return to Miami after the trade to Portland, had a great performance with 21 points and 18 rebounds, but it wasn't enough as the Trail Blazers fell to 15-22 in the season.

Butler's back injury forced him to sit that one out and he is currently questionable for the next game. The Miami Heat are starting a three-game road trip on Wednesday, January 8, in Indiana. Their other two opponents will be the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks. Miami has faced all three of these teams and they beat them, but if Butler doesn't join the team, they might be in trouble. It is important to note that the Heat are league-best 17-1 at home, but their away record is only 9-9, which leaves much to be desired.

In the last game against the Indiana Pacers, which was a tough one-point victory for Miami, Jimmy Butler scored 20 points to go along with nine rebounds, six assists, and a steal.

Butler also had a 20-point performance against the Nets in Brooklyn, while he only scored nine points against the Knicks.

The depth will play a major role

While the absence of Jimmy Butler impacts the Miami Heat in a negative way, their deep roster can easily make up for it. The swingman is averaging 20.4 points per game, leading the team in scoring, but fortunately, Miami has a few other players who can replace him and help win games.

In the last game, James Johnson put on a great performance, scoring 12 points off the bench while adding six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Goran Dragic was also fantastic as he led the team with a 29-point and 13-assist double-double.