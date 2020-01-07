New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s last pass this season was picked off and returned by Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan in the dying seconds of their 10-13 loss in Saturday’s Wild Card Game. The pick-six ended the Patriots chance to win a seventh Super Bowl trophy and put his future in New England in doubt. Earlier, former Patriots executive Scott Pioli stressed that Brady would return to New England and bounce back from his disappointing performance. Hall of Fame basketball player Magic Johnson has the same belief, saying in a tweet that Brady will not retire after this season and will try to bounce back from their disappointing loss to the Titans.

In a tweet, Johnson said, “with New England’s loss, I’m sure Tom Brady doesn’t want to go out like that.”

With New England’s loss, I’m sure Tom Brady doesn’t want to go out like that. He could go out with a final game like Kobe, playing great with 60 points and a win. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 5, 2020

Johnson added that the 42-year-old Brady could go out with final game like former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, who scored 60 points in his final NBA game before he decided to hang up his jersey for good.

“He could go out with a final game like Kobe, playing great with 60 points and a win,” Johnson tweeted. Bryant spent his 20-year NBA career with the Lakers, where he won five NBA titles. Brady, for his part, has been with the Patriots for 20 seasons and has led them to nine Super Bowl appearances with five Lombardi trophies. For the first time in his career, Brady is set to become a free agent in March.

Favre weighs in on Brady’s free agency

After a 16-year stint with the Green Bay Packers, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre was shipped to the New York Jets in 2008 when he was 39 years old. Favre went on to play two more seasons with the Minnesota Vikings in 2009 and 2010 before deciding to hang up his cleats for good. With Brady’s future in New England uncertain, there is a possibility that he could switch teams in his 21st season in the league.

However, Favre believes that Brady will stay with the Patriots and not go through the hassle of learning a new offense in his 21st season. Per NBC Sports, Favre said during his Sirius XM NFL Radio show on Monday that Brady played for 20 years in the same offense, so it would be difficult for him to learn another system overnight. Earlier, Brady has hinted that he wants to stay with the Patriots during an interview with Peter King of NBC Sports.

Patriots sign seven players to future contracts

Days after their elimination, the Patriots have signed seven players to reserve/future contracts, ensuring they will have a spot on the team’s 90-man roster when the new league year officially begins in March. Per NBC Sports, they are wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo, linebacker Terez Hall, safety Obi Melifonwu, defensive back Adarius Pickett, wide receiver Devin Ross, defensive lineman Nick Thurman and offensive lineman Najee Toran.