Jasprit Bumrah will be back in action for India when they take on Sri Lanka in the first T20I on Sunday, January 5, 2020. The first of the three matches will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST, SLST, at 1:30 PM GMT. Both teams are starting to prepare for the big event later this year in Australia, which is the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

India won the toss and elected to field

IND vs SL 1st T20 Star Sports, Hotstar broadcast

Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi will begin the telecast of IND vs SL 1st T20I on its network at 7:00 PM IST in India.

Hotstar will stream the match live via its app and website for the premium and VIP users in the India subcontinent. Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast the match live in the United Kingdom.

India seek complete dominance against their friendly neighbor

Virat Kohli's pre-match conference suggested the comebacks of Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah in the XI.

The pair has been out of action in the international circuit for the last few months due to injuries. India is likely to continue with the same line-up as they had in the final T20 against West Indies. Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur will fight for one spot while one among Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav is expected to make to the XI.

Matthews returns as Malinga tries to get his puzzle sorted

Angelo Matthews has been recalled in the squad but will he make the final XI or not is a bit of doubt but going by what skipper Lasith Malinga said about Matthews, he could get a chance right away.

The combination will be key for a side that has recently suffered a series loss in Australia in the T20s.

The Guwahati pitch has earned a reputation for being really good for batting. The wicket will assist the batsmen who are looking for scoring freely and the winter chills ensure there will be enough dew. Rain is likely to stay away but you can never be sure about the region's weather.