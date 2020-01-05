The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to lose another great player after defensive end Chase Young heads for the NFL Draft this year. Young officially declared his plans on Friday, reports Lettermen Row. Through a Twitter post, he told his followers that he will still be a “Buckeye for life.” He thanked his university and the state of Ohio for adopting him in the past three years. He said that he was also grateful for the support of the team’s coaching staff and players.

Real one ⬇️



Been an honor to watch your journey @youngchase907! https://t.co/lxcT06yvvi — Zach Swartz (@zswartz) January 3, 2020

The Maryland resident said that he is excited to start the next chapter of his football career with the draft.

He also spoke about looking forward to joining “a new family” by spring this year.

Chase Young in the NFL Draft

Chase Young’s journey to the NFL Draft was almost a sure thing the moment he stepped into Ohio State. It was just a matter of when he will decide to leave the team that molded him into the college football superstar that he is now.

Young came into the Buckeyes as a five-star recruit from Maryland. He more than proved that he deserved that distinction in the past three years. He had a decent freshman year, recording 3.5 sacks.

He, however, became a star when he tallied 10.5 sacks on his second year. By his junior year, he has already broken the all-time single-season sack record after he got 16.5. He also had a fourth-place finish for the Heisman Trophy, earning a reputation for being a dominant defensive player.

Challenges for Ohio State Buckeyes in 2020

Apart from Young’s departure, there are a whole lot of other issues that the Buckeyes are set to face this year. There are two other Buckeye team members who will leave for the NFL Draft. Young follows cornerback Jeff Okudah and running back J.K. Dobbins. The three of them announced their departure within days of each other.

Two important members of the coaching team also left Ohio State in the past week. Jeff Hafley, who served as defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and passing game coordinator/quarterback coach Mike Yurcich left for other teams.

Hafley will now be the head coach of Boston College while Yurcich will fill in as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for Texas.

Both Hafley and Yurcich were helpful in crafting Ohio State’s gameplay in the past season. The defensive coordinator, especially, was credited for the massive improvement in the team’s defensive line. There is also the question of freshmen players who can step up right away. Eyes are on five-star recruit Julian Fleming, who is a prolific wide receiver. Other players to watch for are quarterback CJ Stroud and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Let us know what you think about Young's departure, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more Ohio State Buckeyes news and updates.