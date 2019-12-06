Virat Kohli will be back in the T20 squad when India takes on West Indies for the first T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The match will be played on Friday, December 6, 2019.

The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST, 1:30 PM GMT. The series consists of three T20Is, which will be followed by another three-match ODI series between the two sides.

Star Sports and Hotstar broadcast of IND vs WI T20

Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi will telecast the match Live in India.

The broadcast will start at 7:00 PM IST. The match will be live-streamed on the Hotstar app and website along with Jio TV app in India. Hotstar will also live stream the match in the United States. Sky Sports will broadcast the match live in the United Kingdom.

India seeks momentum as they begin mission 2020 T20 World Cup

Shikhar Dhawan's injury has thrown an opportunity at Sanju Samson, but the young keeper-batsman might sit out for this match.

According to the Cricbuzz report, skipper Virat Kohli has mentioned that the team will continue with Rishabh Pant as their keeper while KL Rahul will be at the top opening the innings with Rohit Sharma.

Mohammad Shami, who has returned to the T20I squad after a long time, might sit this one out with Deepak Chahar and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, another man coming back into the team.

There will be a toss-up between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for their own spot while Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar will fight for one place.

West Indies keeper Nicholas Pooran is with the squad but will miss this match due to a ban. Denesh Ramdin will keep wickets for the West Indies. The rest of the side will be the same as the one which featured in the final match against Afghanistan a couple of weeks ago.

The Hyderabad wicket generally is good for seamers and spinners, but this year in IPL, it was seen that it held quite well for the batsmen as well.

Pleasant weather is expected in Hyderabad with a good contest on hands.