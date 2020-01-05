The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 15 modern-era finalists for the Class of 2020 on Thursday. According to CBS Sports, this will be the largest Hall of Fame class ever with five modern-era players, 10 senior inductees, three contributors, and two coaches.

Here are the stats and accolades given during the playing careers of the 15 modern-era finalists. They are grouped by those that are eligible for the Hall of Fame for the first time, those that are finalists for the first time, and those that have been finalists before.

All stats and accolades were taken from Pro Football Reference.

First time eligible

Stats:158 G (142 GS), 783 tackles, 12 sacks, 32 interceptions (3 for touchdowns), 14 fumbles forced, 7 fumbles recovered (2 for touchdowns)

Accolades: 2X Super Bowl champion, 2010 Defensive Player of the Year, 4X First-Team All-Pro, 8X Pro Bowler

Reggie Wayne, WR (Colts 2001-14)

Stats: 211 G (197 GS), 1,070 receptions, 14,345 receiving yards, 82 receiving touchdowns

Accolades: 1X Super Bowl winner, 1X First-Team All-Pro, 6X Pro Bowler, 1X receiving yards leader

Polamalu seems likely to be inducted on his first try as he was long known as being arguably the best safety in the game during his playing career.

He had multiple interceptions in eight of his 12 NFL seasons.

First time named a finalist

LeRoy Butler, S (Packers 1990-2001)

Stats: 181 G (165 GS), 889 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 38 interceptions (1 for touchdown), 13 fumbles forced, 10 fumble recoveries (2 for touchdowns)

Accolades: 1X Super Bowl champion, 4X First-Team All-Pro, 4X Pro Bowler

Torry Holt, WR (Rams 1999-2008, Jaguars 2009)

Stats: 173 G (158 GS), 920 receptions, 13,382 receiving yards, 74 receiving touchdowns

Accolades: 1X Super Bowl champion, 1X First-Team All-Pro, 7X Pro Bowler, 1X receptions leader, 2X receiving yards leader

Sam Mills, LB (Saints 1986-94, Panthers 1995-97(

Stats: 181 G (173 GS), 1,265 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 11 interceptions (1 for touchdown), 22 fumbles forced, 23 fumbles recovered (3 for touchdowns)

Accolades: 1X First-Team All-Pro, 5X Pro Bowler

Zach Thomas, LB (Dolphins 1996-2007, Cowboys 2008)

Stats: 184 G (182 GS), 1,734 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 17 interceptions (4 for touchdowns), 16 fumbles forced, 8 fumbles recovered

Accolades: 5X First-Team All-Pro, 7X Pro Bowler, 2X tackles leader

Bryant Young, DT (49ers 1994-2007)

Stats: 208 G (208 GS), 627 tackles, 89.5 sacks, 12 fumbles forced, 7 fumbles recovered

Accolades: 1X Super Bowl champion, 1999 Comeback Player of the Year, 1X First-Team All-Pro, 4X Pro Bowler

From 2000-07, Tory Holt was easily one of the most productive wide receivers in the game.

During that eight-season stretch, he averaged approximately 94.1 receptions, 1,384.5 yards, and 8.1 touchdowns per year.

Finalist multiple times

Steve Atwater, S (Broncos 1989-98, Jets 1999)

Stats: 167 G (166 GS), 1,188 tackles, 5 sacks, 24 interceptions (1 for touchdown), 6 fumbles forced, 8 fumbles recovered

Accolades: 2X Super Bowl champion, 2X First-Team All-Pro, 8X Pro Bowler

Tony Boselli, OT (Jaguars 1995-2001)

Stats: 91 G (90 GS)

Accolades: 3X First-Team All-Pro, 5X Pro Bowler

Isaac Bruce, WR (Rams 1994-2007, 49ers 2008-09)

Stats: 223 G (201 GS), 1,024 receptions, 15,208 receiving yards, 91 receiving touchdowns, 139 rushing yards

Accolades: 1X Super Bowl champion, 4X Pro Bowler, 1X receiving yards leader

Alan Faneca, G (Steelers 1998-2007, Jets 2008-09, Cardinals 2010)

Stats: 206 G (201 GS)

Accolades: 1X Super Bowl champion, 6X First-Team All-Pro, 9X Pro Bowler

Steve Hutchinson, G (Seahawks 2001-05, Vikings 2006-11, Titans 2012)

Stats: 169 G (169 GS)

Accolades: 5X First-Team All-Pro, 7X Pro Bowler

Edgerrin James, RB (Colts 1999-2005, Cardinals 2006-08, Seahawks 2009)

Stats: 3,028 carries, 12,246 rushing yards, 80 rushing touchdowns, 433 receptions, 3,364 receiving yards, 11 receiving touchdowns

Accolades: 1999 Offensive Rookie of the Year, 1X First-Team All-Pro, 4X Pro Bowler, 2X rushing yards leader

John Lynch, S (Buccaneers 1993-2003, Broncos 2004-07)

Stats: 224 G (191 GS), 1,059 tackles, 13 sacks, 26 interceptions, 16 fumbles forced, 9 fumbles recovered

Accolades: 1X Super Bowl champion, 2X First-Team All-Pro, 9X Pro Bowler

Richard Seymour, DT (Patriots 2001-08, Raiders 2009-12)

Stats: 164 G (157 GS), 498 tackles, 57.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 4 fumbles forced, 8 fumbles recovered (1 for touchdown)

Accolades: 3X Super Bowl champion, 3X First-Team All-Pro, 7X Pro Bowler

Edgerrin James went over 1,000 yards rushing seven times, but his first two seasons were one of the best starts to a career, ever, for a running back.

He led the league in rushing both seasons as he combined to total 3,262 yards and 26 scores on the ground.