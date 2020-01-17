Veteran quarterback Tom Brady’s future with the New England Patriots is one of the most-talked-about topics in sports today. As we are all aware of, Brady will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 20-year NFL career when the league’s new year begins on March 18. In almost all sports shows discussions about Brady’s uncertain future, whether in New England or any other place, abound. Not to mention there are hundreds of articles that try to predict Brady’s next move and whether he will stay with the Patriots or move on to another team, reportedly the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Thursday, former Patriots linebacker and NFL analyst Tedy Bruschi and broadcaster Colin Cowherd gave their latest take on Brady’s possible next move. Bruschi and Cowherd, on their respective programs, declared that Brady staying with the Patriots is a win-win situation for both sides. Cowherd also said that the Chargers would be a bad fit for the 42-year-old Brady.

Irvin gives take on Brady’s future

On Friday, Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin gave his take on the Patriots’ early exit from the playoffs after losing to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Game and on the Brady issue.

In an interview with Dale and Keefe on WEEI Radio, Irvin said the postseason feels different with the Patriots gone after their 20-13 over the Titans, saying fans were used to seeing Brady and the rest of the team in the playoffs. Irvin also said that he sees Brady in a Patriots uniform next season, especially with Josh McDaniels back as the team’s offensive coordinator after missing his chances on the head coaching vacancies with the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, and the Cleveland Browns.

“Anywhere else is an overhaul. It’s an overhaul,” said Irvin, referring to the possibility that Brady will move to another team. If Brady plays elsewhere, Irvin said the team that would sign him should bring in guys who know how to implement what he does on offense. “You’re not just paying for a 40-year-old body, you’re paying for a 20 years experience so it means you got to bring everything with him,” said Irvin.

Cornerback Jason McCourty undergoes surgery

Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty revealed that he underwent surgery to repair the groin injury that kept him on the sidelines for most of the second half of the season. McCourty made the revelation during his “Double Coverage” podcast with his twin brother, Patriots safety Devin McCourty. The 32-year-old McCourty started in the Patriots’ first 10 games but was limited to nine total snaps since then due to the groin injury.

McCourty was also inactive in five of their last seven outings, including their loss to the Titans. This season, Jason finished with one interception and six passes defended. Jason is expected to stay with the Patriots next season as he has one year remaining on his deal while Devin will hit the free-agent market.