The Nebraska football team has a new wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator. Matt Lubick was announced as the new hire on Friday night, after a long day of reports pointing to another shakeup on the Huskers' coaching staff. The hire was announced just over an hour after his name began floating around the Internet.

Nebraska football moves quickly

Friday was a busy day for the program as it lost a coach and then added one while fending off rumors of another name. Troy Walters has been under fire since the season ended by some fans who have said they don't see a great improvement in the team's wide receivers.

Walters came over with head coach Scott Frost from UCF. When he arrived, there was hope his NFL pedigree as a player could transform Cornhusker receivers into pro prospects.

In two seasons in Lincoln, analysts have seen a regression in Walters' pupils. The offense took a step back in general in 2019 numbers and efficiency-wise.

Rumors began in earnest he might be on his way out early Friday morning. By late afternoon there was confirmation and an official release saying the Huskers and Walters had a mutual parting of the ways.

By the evening, Matt Lubick was officially announced as the new coach.

Mickey Joseph rumors plague the Nebraska football program

Adding to the intrigue of the day were reports, before Walters' announcement that the program had offered a position to former Husker quarterback Mickey Joseph.

Joseph also happens to be the wide receivers coach on the National Champion LSU staff. The report, coming from the Athletic, is that Joseph was offered a position as passing game coordinator and wide receivers' coach but he turned it down.

While local Nebraska newspapers spent the day trying to track down whether it was a real story, Husker fans wondered what that meant for Walters' future. After Lubick was announced as the new man, Scott Frost tried to tamp down claims Joseph was offered the job or was even considered for the position.

"Matt Lubick is a great addition to our coaching staff," Frost said in an official release. "I have always wanted to work with Matt again since our days at Oregon together.

He is the only person I considered for this position."

Upheaval on the Nebraska football staff

The new hire comes in what has been a busy offseason, despite the team missing a bowl game for the third straight season. During Decembers early signing period, rumors that defensive backs coach Travis Fischer was leaving sparked up.

Miami prospect Jaiden Francois committed to the Nebraska football team after a long period some thought was indecision.

Follow your passions. Stay up to date. All about NFL

it turned out he was confirming that Fischer, who will be his position coach, was staying on staff.

Not long after signing day was over, more rumors of a coach leaving began swirling. This time the Nebraska football team was said to be losing Jovan Dewitt to North Carolina.

Not long after talk of the special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach leaving surfaced, that talk was confirmed. That hiring means that Matt Lubick is actually the second new assistant coach hired this week.

Mike Dawson, the Cornhuskers' former defensive line coach is back in Lincoln after one season with the New York Giants. That Nebraska has not announced a new special teams coordinator hints there might be one more hire coming down the pike at some point.