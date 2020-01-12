Veteran quarterback Tom Brady has another reason to stay with the New England Patriots with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels not going anywhere. It was reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that the Cleveland Browns picked Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski over McDaniels. The Browns selected Stefanski amid reports that McDaniels was the favorite for the position from the start. According to Rapoport, the Browns’ head coaching gig was McDaniels’ dream job since he was a kid, especially since he’s from the Cleveland area.

Rapoport said McDaniels even brought his wife along for the interview on Friday, which lasted for several hours. In 2018, McDaniels had a head coaching job with the Indianapolis Colts in the bag, but he decided to return to New England and remain as offensive coordinator. Previously, McDaniels worked as head coach of the Denver Broncos for almost two seasons. With McDaniels staying, head coach Bill Belichick lost only one of his coaching staff -- Joe Judge, who was hired as head coach of the New York Giants.

Brady and McDaniels are close

According to Christopher Mason of MassLive.com, McDaniels staying with the Patriots could give Brady a reason to remain with New England and make another run at a seventh Super Bowl trophy. Mason reported that Brady and McDaniels have a close bond, with the offensive coordinator often speaking glowingly of the quarterback. “His return certainly seems to improve the chances of a Brady return, too,” said Mason. Earlier, rumors circulated that McDaniels would bring Brady to Cleveland if he’s selected as head coach of the Browns. Brady will turn unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career on March 18. However, the Patriots have a chance to sign Brady between now and March 18 to a new deal to stop him from hitting the free-agent market. If not, the Patriots will have to compete with other teams for the services of 42-year-old Brady.

In his latest interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio, Brady said his future is the least of his concerns for now as he is focused on decompressing his mind and body following their 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Wild Card Weekend. Brady added that things will take care of themselves as the offseason progresses.

Julian Edelman arrested in Beverly Hills

Veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested in Beverly Hills on Saturday night after he jumped on top of a Mercedes, per TMZ Sports. Nearby police arrested Edelman, who received a citation for misdemeanor vandalism. According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, Edelman is scheduled to appear in court on April 13. Per its law enforcement sources, TMZ Sports reported that Edelman had been drinking. The wide receiver earlier had dinner Bev Hills Cantina FRIDA, along with Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce and former Patriots teammate Danny Amendola.

Edelman is scheduled to undergo surgery in the offseason to address his various ailments.