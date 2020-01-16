Two NFL analysts believe that veteran quarterback Tom Brady will return to the New England Patriots next season. 42-year-old Brady’s future is up in the air as he will turn unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 20-year NFL tenure. There were speculations about Brady’s future, with some saying that he could move to the Los Angeles Chargers, with the quarterback being a California native. Like Brady, Philip Rivers, the Chargers’ longtime quarterback, is also a free agent in March and it’s unsure whether the team will keep him as starter, given his struggles in the regular season.

If Rivers is gone, the Chargers could turn to another veteran as starter in Brady, who grew up in California and was a known San Francisco 49er fan.

Cowherd says it’s better for Brady to return to Patriots

However, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd believes that the Chargers would not be a good fit for Brady and it would be better for him to return to the Patriots. Cowherd, during Wednesday’s “The Herd” on Fox Sports 1, said that the Chargers have a dubious offensive line while the team owners are known to be frugal when it comes to player contracts.

Cowherd also expressed doubt that head coach Anthony Lynn has enough ability to turn the Chargers into playoff contenders anew. “Tom’s not gonna give up his career to a coach who might be good,” said Cowherd, per a report by Adam London of New England Sports Network (NESN).

The NFL analyst said it would be much easier for Brady to stay in New England for one year rather than move to another team and learn a new system under a new coaching staff.

“I think they get their center back, they get their kicker back, they have more draft picks,” said Cowherd, referring to the comeback of center David Andrews and kicker Stephen Gostkowski. He added that the Patriots should pursue a talented wide receiver in the free-agent market, like Amari Cooper.

Brady struggled in the regular season as he had no reliable target on offense aside from veteran Julian Edelman.

The Patriots traded for Mohamed Sanu at the deadline, but he had a hard time adapting to the team’s system. The Patriots signed talented wideout Antonio Brown to a one-year deal worth $15 million, but he was cut after just 11 days because of off-field troubles.

Bruschi changes mind about Brady’s future

Earlier, former Patriots linebacker and current NFL analyst Tedy Bruschi declared that Brady could leave New England and sign with another team.

However, Bruschi changed his tune during an interview with Ordway, Merloni & Fauria on WEEI Wednesday, saying he is convinced that Brady will return to New England. “It’s not only best for Brady, but it is best for the Patriots. I think that is what is going to happen,” said Bruschi. The retired linebacker said the return of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be an additional motivation for Brady to stay with the Patriots.

The Patriots can sign Brady between now until March 18 to prevent him from hitting the free agent market.