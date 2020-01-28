It has been a month since the Ohio State Buckeyes lost to the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl. But Ohio State is still reeling from their heartbreaking defeat. Jeff Benedict, of Clemson fansite Rubbing the Rock, published an article lambasting the Buckeyes, and their head coach Ryan Day, for always referencing the loss to the Tigers in interviews. He also wrote that the Buckeyes should learn from how Clemson took their loss to the LSU Tigers in the national championship game.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Clemson Tigers in 2019 Fiesta Bowl

Meanwhile, the 2019 Fiesta Bowl game, between the Clemson Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes, was one of the highlights in the college football circuit last year. The game, which saw the Buckeyes lose to the Tigers 29-23, became quite a hit. The Fiesta Bowl brought in a total of 71,330 people to Glendale’s State Farm Stadium. It also had the largest College Football Playoff semifinal game audience ever, drawing 21.15 million viewers on ESPN.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly also hailed the Ohio State-Clemson faceoff as the best game in the 2019-2020 season.

Despite the controversial end to the match, the game had a lot of twists and turns that had the people in the crowd on the edge of their seats.

Clemson's hopes for 2021

After they lost to the LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, the Clemson Tigers are back in the recruiting trail for the 2021 class. Defensive lineman Korey Foreman, tight end Jake Briningstool, defensive end Cade Denhoff, and receiver Beaux Collins have all made commitments to the Clemson Tigers on Junior Day.

The addition of these players helped boost the Tigers’ 2021 class ranking. Now, Clemson is already at the top of the list.

Ohio State 2021 commitments

The Ohiobit State Buckeyes are also trying to bring in more commitments for its 2021 class. At the moment, the 2021 class of the Buckeyes is at no. 2 in the 247Sports composite rankings. For much of the past few weeks, the Buckeyes was at the top of the list before Clemson’s impressive Junior Day haul.

Ohio State currently has nine people in its 2021 class. Among them is five-star player Jack Sawyer. He is ranked as the no. 2 defensive end, and no. 2 overall recruit, for the next year. Four-star receivers Jayden Ballard and Marvin Harrison Jr. are also committed to Ohio State. The Buckeyes also recently made a scholarship offer to running back Brandon Campbell. The 2021, no. 14 running back announced the offer on his Twitter account. However, he has not made a commitment to the team yet. Let us know what you think about Clemson Tigers' victory, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more news and updates on college football.