The Nebraska Cornhuskers made a surprise move, recently, after they extended a scholarship to in-state offensive lineman Deshawn Woods. The Nebraska resident announced the offer on his Twitter account. Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud and offensive line coach Greg Austin are his main recruiters, reports Husker Corner. While he is an outstanding talent, Woods does not have a long list of offers. His only other offers so far are from South Dakota State and Iowa State. The offer to Woods only proves that Nebraska is also looking for in-state talents to fill the roster.

Lately, most of its offers in the recruitment trail have been for out-of-state players.

Other Nebraska scholarship offers

Nebraska Husker’s coaching staff has been busy in the recruitment trail lately, making multiple offers in different parts of the country. Apart from Woods, defensive back Gabe Nealy and quarterback Trent Battle also received scholarship offers from Nebraska. They could potentially become part of the program’s 2021 class. So far, the college football program has not made any more additions to its 2020 class since December.

It signed a total of 23 players for the 2020 class during the early signing period. It is also clear that Nebraska has its future in mind with multiple scholarship offers to players who will not finish high school until 2022 during the Junior Day weekend.

Nebraska gave out a total of four scholarship offers to potential recruits for the 2022 cycle. Among them are linebacker Travious Lathan, offensive lineman Spruceton Buddenhagen, tight end James Kyle, and receiver Mekhi Miller.

The Huskers are also chasing after receiver Jalen Brown. The Florida resident will enter college in the 2023 cycle.

Staff changes in Nebraska Cornhuskers

A lot of things changed in the coaching and training staff of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the past few weeks. Frost hired Matt Lubick to be the new offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. While Frost will still make the calls, Lubick will bring in a fresh offensive mind to the resurgent Huskers.

Lubick has an extensive resume as a coach, with stints in the Arizona State Sun Devils, Duke Blue Devils, Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, and Colorado State Rams. It was during his time with Duke that FootballScoop named him the 2012 Wide Receivers Coach of the Year.

Rumors that Sean Snyder might be heading to the Huskers next season are also swirling lately. According to the reports, Snyder could sign up for the Huskers’ special teams analyst position. The son of former Kansas State Wildcats coach Bill Snyder, the younger Snyder was twice named Special Teams Coach of the Year by Phil Steele.

It also helps that Snyder was a former punter himself. He has close to nine years of experience in coaching special teams.