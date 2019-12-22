On December 19, 50 people were nominated by the North American committee to have the opportunity to be enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.

Here, we will take a look at the 14 people who were nominated due to their work in the NBA (as well as college). Listed are their career stats in the NBA as well as accolades that were accumulated during their professional careers.

According to ESPN, the list of finalists will be announced during All-Star Weekend. The Class of 2020 Hall of Famers will be announced during the Final Four in April.

Surefire first-ballot Hall of Famers

Chris Bosh

Stats: 893 G (881 GS), 35.8 MPG, 19.2 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.0 APG, 0.8 SPG, 1.0 BPG, 49.4% FG, 33.5% 3PT, 79.9% FT

Accolades: 2X NBA Champion, 1X All-NBA, 11X All-Star

Kobe Bryant

Stats: 1,346 G (1,198 GS), 36.1 MPG, 25.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.7 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 44.7% FG, 32.9% 3PT, 83.7% FT

Accolades: 5X NBA Champion, 1X MVP, 2X Finals MVP, 4X All-Star MVP, 15X All-NBA, 12X All-Defensive, 18X All-Star, 2X scoring champ

Stats: 1,392 G (1,389 GS), 34.0 MPG, 19.0 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 3.0 APG, 0.7 SPG, 2.2 BPG, 50.6% FG, 17.9% 3PT, 69.6% FT

Accolades: 5X NBA Champion, 2X MVP, 3X Finals MVP, 1X All-Star MVP, 1997-98 Rookie of the Year, 15X All-NBA, 15X All-Defensive, 15X All-Star

Kevin Garnett

Stats: 1,462 G (1,425 GS), 34.5 MPG, 17.8 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.3 SPG, 1.4 BPG, 49.7% FG, 27.5% 3PT, 78.9% FT

Accolades: 1X NBA Champion, 1X MVP, 1X All-Star MVP, 1X Defensive Player of the Year, 9X All-NBA, 12X All-Defensive, 15X All-Star, 4X rebounds leader

While Bosh may not be seen in a legendary light as Bryant, Duncan, and Garnett are, he undoubtedly should make the Basketball Hall of Fame in his first opportunity.

His numbers took a bit of a hit after he joined the Heat (due to playing alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade), but he was an integral part of two championship teams with Miami.

Others nominated for the first time

Mark Eaton

Stats: 875 G (815 GS), 28.8 MPG, 6.0 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 1.0 APG, 0.4 SPG, 3.5 BPG, 45.8% FG, 0-2 3PT, 64.9% FT

Accolades: 2X Defensive Player of the Year, 5X All-Defensive, 1X All-Star, 4X blocks leader

Michael Finley

Stats: 1,103 G (875 GS), 34.4 MPG, 15.7 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.9 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.3 BPG, 44.4% FG, 37.5% 3PT, 81.1% FT

Accolades: 1X NBA Champion, 2X All-Star

Shawn Marion

Stats: 1,163 G (1,062 GS), 34.5 MPG, 15.2 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.9 APG, 1.5 SPG, 1.1 BPG, 48.4% FG, 33.1% 3PT, 81.0% FT

Accolades: 1X NBA Champion, 2X All-NBA, 4X All-Star

While none of these three players clearly put together Hall of Fame careers, the one who has built together the strongest case of being inducted would have to be Marion.

He was listed as an honorable mention when Bleacher Report recently posted their top-50 NBA players of all-time list. He is among the all-time leaders in steals (1,759 - 19th), rebounds (10,101 - 39th), blocks (1,233 - 55th), and points (17,700 - 82nd).

Have been nominated before

Chauncey Billups

Stats: 1,043 G (937 GS), 31.6 MPG, 15.2 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 5.4 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.2 BPG, 41.5% FG, 38.7% 3PT, 89.4% FT

Accolades: 1X NBA Champion, 1X Finals MVP, 3X All-NBA, 2X All-Defensive, 5X All-Star

Marcus Camby

Stats: 973 G (786 GS), 29.5 MPG, 9.5 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 1.9 APG, 1.0 SPG, 2.4 BPG, 46.6% FG, 18-88 3PT, 67.0% FT

Accolades: 1X Defensive Player of the Year, 4X All-Defensive, 4X blocks leader

Richard Hamilton

Stats: 921 G (783 GS), 32.1 MPG, 17.1 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 3.4 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.1 BPG, 44.9% FG, 34.6% 3PT, 85.2% FT

Accolades: 1X NBA Champion, 3X All-Star

Tim Hardaway

Stats: 867 G (770 GS), 35.3 MPG, 17.7 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 8.2 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.1 BPG, 43.1% FG, 35.5% 3PT, 78.2% FT

Accolades: 5X All-NBA, 5X All-Star

Mark Jackson

Stats: 1,296 G (1,092 GS), 30.2 MPG, 9.6 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 8.0 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.1 BPG, 44.7% FG, 33.2% 3PT, 77.0% FT

Accolades: 1987-88 Rookie of the Year, 1X All-Star, 1X assists leader

Ben Wallace

Stats: 1,088 G (912 GS), 29.5 MPG, 5.7 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 2.0 BPG, 47.4% FG, 7-51 3PT, 41.4% FT

Accolades: 1X NBA Champion, 4X Defensive Player of the Year, 5X All-NBA, 6X All-Defensive, 4X All-Star, 2X rebounds leader, 1X blocks leader

Chris Webber

Stats: 831 G (827 GS), 37.1 MPG, 20.7 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.4 BPG, 47.9% FG, 29.9% 3PT, 64.9% FT

Accolades: 1993-94 Rookie of the Year, 5X All-NBA, 5X All-Star, 1X rebounds leader

This section features three players from the 2003-04 Pistons team that won the NBA Finals in Billups, Hamilton, and Wallace.

While that team is largely known for winning it all despite not possessing a bonafide “superstar”, all three were All-Star caliber players at one point and were also all known to be one of the most impactful players at their position during their primes.