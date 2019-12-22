Erik Chinander assuredly looks forward to the positive contributions of the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers’ newest recruits. When asked about the new members of the Huskers, the team’s defensive coordinator said that he thinks that the team got better. While the improvement may not be seen right away, Chinander already thinks that there is potential for greatness for the recruits.

Chinander on Jordon Riley

According to Chinander, Jordon Riley will definitely be a great addition to the Huskers.

A transferee from the North Carolina Tar Heels, the 6’6”, 290-pound player has vast experience in multiple positions. Before he decided to move to Nebraska, he played defensive lineman for North Carolina.

As for Niko Cooper, the defensive coordinator thinks that he will be able to bring a lot in the speed department as a pass rush guy. He thinks that with good training, he will be able to raise the bar for Nebraska players.

Eteva Mauga-Clements, on the other hand, has an inspiring narrative going for him.

His tape impressed Chinander as well as head coach Scott Frost and inside linebacker coach Barrett Ruud. According to him, the coaching staff loved the film he made for his application tape and he will be a good asset for the team.

Nebraska also has been making its presence more felt in the Iowa area. This year, they recruited strong-side defensive end, Blaise Gunnerson, from there. Since Chinander used to go to school there, he is hopeful that he will be able to snatch more Iowa-based athletes in the future. The Huskers were also able to bring in Nash Hutmacher for the 2020 class. A big guy who had junior wrestling experience, Hutmacher will serve as defensive tackle for Nebraska.

Huskers' 2020 recruits

Nebraska has a formidable class of football players going into 2020. According to a composite ranking by 247Sports, the Nebraska Cornhuskers has the 20th best-recruiting class for 2020.

When just the Big Ten schools are considered, the football program is at no. 4 in the rankings. Only Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State are ahead of the Lincoln-based team.

Among in-state recruits, Zavier Betts has the brightest name among the players. Betts signed to Nebraska as a four-star wide receiver. Outside linebacker Keyshawn Greene and wide receiver Marcus Fleming, both four-star players, have also committed to Nebraska despite their residence in Florida.

Nebraska Husker's potential path to victory in 2020 season

While Nebraska has a good chance of clinching victory next year, it has a tough challenge ahead of it. Based on the released schedule of games for the next football season, it seems that the Huskers will be facing five strong teams consecutively. According to the schedule, the Huskers will face Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota between the dates of October 31 to November 27, 2020.

That makes Nebraska’s path to victory even more difficult. This is especially true when the Huskers face the Ohio State Buckeyes, which has a 13-0 record for the 2019 season.