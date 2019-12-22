New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did more than just run the offense in their 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at Gillette Stadium. At one point, the 42-year-old Brady kept a run by wide receiver N’Keal Harry going by blocking Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White. Brady’s effort allowed Harry to gain 18 yards on the play. On his Instagram on Sunday, Brady posted two photos of his block on White using a quote from linebacker/fullback Elandon Roberts in an interview after their win over the Bills as caption: “I’ll run through a ************* face…offense, defense, special teams..

don’t matter.”

Brady’s post drew comments from his teammates; wide receiver Julian Edelman, tight end Ben Watson, long snapper Joe Cardona, linebacker Dont’a Hightower and Roberts. Celebrity and known Patriots fan Mark Wahlberg, broadcaster Erin Andrews and Washington Wizards point guard Isaiah Thomas, Minnesota Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs and Miami Dolphins cornerback Aqib Talib also chimed in on Brady’s latest post. In Saturday’s post-game interview, Brady was asked about his key block, to which he responded: I was trying to just get in his way.

But, it was a good, hard run by N’Keal [Harry] and it was a good play in the game.”

Brady lauds offensive line

On his Instagram story, Brady lauded his offensive line for a job well done protecting him, giving up no sack against the Bills defense. “Had time to get all my Christmas shopping done in his pocket,” Brady said as he tagged Isaiah Wynn, Joe Thuney, Shaq Mason, Teddy Karras, Marshall Newhouse, and Marcus Cannon. The veteran quarterback also praised tight end Matt LaCosse, who caught his first touchdown reception of the season against the Bills. Brady also paid tribute to receivers N’Keal Harry and Edelman and running back Sony Michel, who ran for a season-high 96 yards on 21 carries against the Bills. Brady, for his part, completed 26 of 33 passes for 271 yards and a score. He also led two scoring drives in the fourth to help the Patriots erase a 17-13 deficit.

Brady’s performance drew praise from Bills head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen.

Brady dedicates post to Bills superfan

In another Instagram story, Brady responded to Bills superfan Marc Miller, who earlier predicted on Twitter that the Patriots’ reign in the AFC East is over. Miller told Brady that time is running out and the Bills will take the division “all the way”. However, Brady and the Patriots proved Miller wrong with a 24-17 win on Saturday that sealed their 11th straight AFC East title. In his post, Brady threw a shade at Miller, saying “New England All the Way this time” and “Buffalo is going down”. With his latest win over the Bills, Brady improved to 32-3 against Buffalo in his career.