Bournemouth has not shown impressive performance, this season, as they have lost four straight games and they need to improve their defense. They have not had a clean sheet in four consecutive games in the Premier League.

Liverpool defeated Everton, 5-2 at home, in the derby on Wednesday. They have not shown that kind of performance in a derby, scoring five goals since 1982.

Liverpool has maintained an outstanding record winning 23 of their last 24 games. The team has shown high performance and could win the Premier League trophy as they are in the first position on the Premier League table.

Where can I watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Bournemouth and Liverpool are going head-to-head on November 07, 2019, at 12:00 PM ET In the Dean Court stadium. It will be streamed live on fuboTV.

Bournemouth and Liverpool head-to-head (H2H)

Feb 09, 2019: Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 0 (EPL)

Dec 08, 2018: Bournemouth 0, Liverpool 4 (EPL)

April 14, 2018: Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 0 (EPL)

Dec 17, 2017: Bournemouth 0, Liverpool 4 (EPL)

April 05, 2019: Liverpool 2, Bournemouth 2 (EPL)

Liverpool last five games

Dec 04, 2019: Liverpool 5, Everton 2 (EPL)

Nov 10, 2019: Liverpool 2, Brighton 1 (EPL)

Nov 27, 2019: Liverpool 1, Napoli (Champions League)

Nov 23, 2019: Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2 (EPL)

Nov 10, 2019: Liverpool 3, Manchester City 1 (EPL)

Bournemouth last five games

Dec 03, 2019: Crystal Palace 1, Bournemouth 0 (Premier League)

Nov 30, 2019: Tottenham 3, Bournemouth 2 (Premier League)

Nov 23, 2019: Bournemouth 1, Wolves 2 (Premier League)

Nov 09, 2019: Newcastle 2, Bournemouth 1 (Premier League)

Nov 02, 2019: Bournemouth 1, Manchester United (Premier League)

Team news

According to Sports Mole, Alisson will soon be back from suspension. He received a red card against Brighton that gave him a match ban. Adrian will now return to the bench as he was the goalkeeper that replaced Alisson in the match against Everton.

Clyne, Matip, Fabhino, Surman, Daniels, Stanislas, King, Brooks, Lloyd Kelly will be absent due to injury.

Players to watch

Sadio Mané is always ready to put the ball in the box; he has a high pace and can through any defense. He has scored 11 goals and 4 assist this season and should be able to keep up the excellent performance.

Origi scored two goals against Everton and should be able to keep up the excellent performance.

Liverpool predicted lineup

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Origi.

Bournemouth predicted lineup

Ramsdale, Stacey, Mepham, Ake, Rico, Groeneveld, Lerma, Billing, Fraser, Solanke, Wilson.