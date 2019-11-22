The time has finally arrived for India's first pink-ball day-night Test. India is set to take on Bangladesh in the second and the final Test starting on Friday, November 22, 2019. Eden Gardens in Kolkata will be hosting this match. The first day's play will start at 1:00 PM IST, 1:30 PM BST. India is leading the series by 1-0 after winning the Indore Test by an innings and 130 runs.

Unlike the convention timing of a Test on India, the day/night match will start at 1:00 PM IST.

Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi will telecast the day's play Live in India. Hotstar will provide online streaming of the match in the Indian subcontinent. Gazi TV (GTV) will broadcast the match live in Bangladesh with live stream on Rabbitholebd.com. Willow TV will telecast in the US.

Adding a new colour to India's cricket history! Watch the 2nd Test - Paytm Test Series #INDvBAN, 1:00 PM onwards only on Hotstar. pic.twitter.com/3JcxifA4fL — Hotstar (@hotstartweets) November 22, 2019

Another first for Eden as the teams gear up for the pink ball challenge

India has no need to make any change to the line-up which won the first Test in Indore a few days ago.

Kuldeep Yadav was in talks for playing this match, but it is unlikely that he will feature, given that India has been performing well with Ashwin and Jadeja. Captain Virat Kohli doesn't have any issue picking up his combination for the pink-ball Test.

History will be made at Eden Gardens today, with #TeamIndia's first ever Day/Night #PinkBallTest, and you get to watch this landmark 🏏 match LIVE! 🤩#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/97X6I0GPWp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 22, 2019

Young batsman, Saif Hassan of Bangladesh, has been ruled out of the second Test.

He was likely to feature in this match ahead of Imrul Kayes, who will now get another opportunity. Bangladesh could bring in Mustafizur Rahman and Al-Amin Hossain to increase their pace attack. Mohammad Mithun could be dropped along with Ebadat Hossain. Other than this, Bangladesh will not make any changes.

🕑 1:30 PM#BANvIND #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/Mhmvgvh7ZT — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 22, 2019

Some uncertainties are going into this historic Test.

The most important one is how the ball will behave under lights and will dew have any effect. With all these questions, Eden Gardens is ready to host this historic Test. Rain will not be a problem during this match, while the pitch is likely to be bowling friendly.