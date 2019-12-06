Manchester City and Manchester United will be going head-to-head On December 07, 2019, in the Ethiad stadium.

Manchester United defeated Spurs on Wednesday and should be able to get at least a point against Manchester City. United has shown an excellent performance against the EPL top 6.

Their win against Spurs should give the fans hope that Man United can defeat Man City.

Where can I watch Manchester City vs Manchester United?

Manchester City will go head-to-head with Manchester United on December 07, 2019, at 12:30 PM ET in the Ethiad stadium. It will be streamed live on fuboTV.

Man City and Manchester United head-to-head (H2H)

April 24, 2019: Man Utd 0, Manchester City 2 (Premier League)

Nov 11, 2018: Man City 3, Man Utd 1 (Premier League)

April 07, 2018: Man Utd 3, Man City 2 (Premier League)

Dec 10, 2017: Man Utd 1, Man City 2 (Premier League )

Jul 21, 2019: Man Utd 2, Man City (ICC)

Manchester United last five games

Dec 03, 2019: Burnley 1, Man City 4 (EPL)

Nov 30, 2019: Newcastle 2, Man City 2 (EPL)

Nov 26, 2019: Manchester City 1, Shakhtar 1 (Champions League)

Nov 23, 2019: Man City 2, Chelsea 1 (EPL)

Nov 10, 2019: Liverpool 3, Man City 1 (EPL)

Man United last five games

Dec 04, 2019: Man Utd 2, Tottenham 1 (EPL)

Dec 01, 2019: Man Utd 2, Aston Villa 2 (EPL)

Nov 28, 2019: Astana 2, Man Utd 1 (EPL)

Nov 28, 2019: Sheffield 3, Man Utd 3 (EPL)

Nov 10, 2019, Man Utd 3, Brighton 1 (EPL)

Match preview

According to Stat Zone, Sane, Laporte, Aguero, Bailly, Fosu-Mensah, and Dalot will be absent due to injury.

Manchester United defeated Spurs on Wednesday, and if they keep up the excellent performance, they should be able to get at least a point against Man City.

Stat Zone also noted that Gundogan returns from suspension and could be on the starting lineup against Man United.

Gabriel Jesus was in good form, and he was able to score two goals against Burnley.

Martial missed the game against Tottenham is rated doubtful, and both Pogba, Rojo, and Matic might not start the game but could debut in the match.

Players to watch

Marcus Rashford has shown a high performance this season he scored two goals against Tottenham and should be able to keep up the top form.

Raheem Sterling has scored 14 goals, and 4 assist this season. He has a high pace to pass through any defense.

James has scored three goals and three assists, Ole most time players him in the attacking formation because he has a high pace and always ready to create a chance.

Manchester United predicted lineup

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young, McTominay, Fred, James, Lingard, Rashford, Greenwood.

Manchester City predicted lineup

Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy, David Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Sterling.