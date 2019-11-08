With the series on the line, Australia will meet Pakistan in the third and final T20I at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday, November 8, 2019. The match will start at 4:30 PM AWST, 1:30 PM PST.

Live updates:

Aaron Finch has won the toss and Australia will bowl first.

Australia has made two changes.

Sean Abbott and Billy Stanlake replace Cummins and Adam Zampa.

Pakistan has made a host of changes. Imam, Khushdil, Hasnain, and Musa all come into the side.

The hosts under the leadership of Aaron Finch is leading the three-match series 1-0 after winning the previous match in Canberra. The teams earlier had played out a draw in the first match due to rain.

PTV Sports tv telecast info

Fox Sports will broadcast the match live in Australia.

Foxtel Sports will stream the game live on the app and the website across Australia. Sony Six will telecast the 3rd T20I in India. Ten Sports and PTV Sports will broadcast the match live in Pakistan. SonyLiv app and website will provide online streaming of the game in India and Pakistan.

Cummins rested as Aussies aim for another series

Australia finally decided to rest fast bowler Pat Cummins for the third and the final match of the series.

The pacer has recently been part of the Australian set up for almost all the matches, and Billy Stanlake will come into his place. Sean Abbott could also get a lookup. The rest of the lineup should be the same as the previous match.

Musa in contention as Pakistan battle for a win

With Mohammad Irfan not having a great comeback series, we could see Mohammad Musa coming into the side in his place.

Musa bowls at a rapid pace and could be useful in Perth. There is also the temptation of playing Khushdil Shah, but bringing in a debutant in a crucial match such as this could be a bit risky.

With a sunny afternoon and good weather, the two teams will hope that they even get the right batting track. The wicket in Perth does have some pretty good bounce and pace. This allows the batsman to play their shots easily but at the same time, keeps the bowlers in the match.