Liverpool will be going head-to-head with Manchester City in the Premier League on November 10, 2019.

According to ESPN, Klopp's team is unbeaten this season, with 31 points on the Premier league table while City has 25 points in the Premier League table, although Man City has a higher goal difference than Liverpool.

Where can I watch Manchester City v Liverpool

Venue: Anfield stadium

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2019

Time: 16:30 (UK)

TV Coverage (UK): Sky Sports

Last 5 games between Manchester City and Liverpool

Aug 4, 2019, Liverpool 5, Manchester City 6 (Community Shield)

Jan 3, 2019, Man City 2, Liverpool 1 (EPL)

Oct 7, 2018, Liverpool 0, Manchester City 0 (EPL)

Jul 26, 2018, Man City 1, Liverpool 2 (ICC)

April 10, 2018, Manchester City 1, Liverpool 2 (Champions League)

Form guide

Liverpool last 5 games (WWWWW)

Nov 5, 2019, Liverpool 1, Genk 2 (Champion League)

Nov 2, 2019, Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 2 (EPL)

Oct 30, 2019, Liverpool 10, Arsenal 9

Oct 27, 2019, Liverpool 2, Tottenham 1 (Premier League)

Oct 23, 2019, Genk 1, Liverpool 4 (Champions League)

Man City last 5 games (DWWWW)

Nov 6, 2019, Atalanta 1, Man City 1 (Champions League)

Nov 2, 2019, Man City 2, Southampton 1 (Premier League)

Oct 29, 2019, Man City 3, Southampton 1

Oct 26, 2019, Man City 3, Aston Villa 0

Oct 22, 2019, Man City 5, Atalanta 1 (Champions League)

Liverpool predicted lineup

According to Stats Zone. Alisson, Robertson, Lovren, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Mane, Firmino, Salah.

Man City predicted lineup

According to Stats Zone.

Ederson, Stones, Walker, Otamendi, De Bruyne, Mendy, Fernandinho, Bernaldo Silva, Gundogan, Sterling, Aguero,

Team news

Liverpool

Firmino, Roberson, and Mane did not play against Genk in the Champions League and could be featured in their next match.

They have played an unbeaten game this season in the Premier League and have won all of their last five games.

Manchester City

They had a comeback against Southampton in the second half. Sergio Aguero and Kyle Walker scored the goal for Manchester City, which gave Pep Guardiola a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium, Daily Mail reported.

One's to watch

Sterling

He has scored 13 goals and given 4 assists this season. He scored a hat trick against Atalanta, he also scored 1 goal against Atalanta the last time they played in the Champions League.

Mane

He has scored 8 goals and given 2 this season. He has great speed to pass through opposition defense.

Score prediction

The home team has a higher chance of winning the game, after winning all their last five matches. Although Pep Guardiola team has a good away record, which will force them to get goals in this match.

Score prediction is

Liverpool 3, Manchester City 2

For betting tips, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals.