A lot was expected from wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when he was traded by the New York Giants to the Cleveland Browns in the last offseason. Many expect Beckham to shine further by playing alongside young quarterback Baker Mayfield Jr., who lived up to his billing as the No. 1 overall pick by throwing for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns in his rookie year. However, things didn’t go as planned for Beckham as he struggled in his first year in Cleveland.

In eight games this season, Beckham has been targeted just 67 times with 39 receptions for 575 yards and a touchdown. In his last season with the Giants, Beckham caught 77 passes for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in just 12 games. In four of his five seasons with the Giants, Beckham tallied 1,000-plus receiving yards and a total of 44 touchdowns. Beckham’s lack of connection with Mayfield is one of the reasons behind the Browns’ dismal campaign this season, suffering four straight losses following a 2-2 start.

Now, rumors are swirling that the Browns might part ways with Beckham after this season. Beckham has four years and $60 million remaining in his contract, but he also has an opt-out clause for 2020.

Patriots favorite to land Beckham

Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report earlier mentioned that four teams will be high on Beckham if he’s placed on the trading block by the Browns. These are the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, and the San Francisco 49ers.

Based on latest betting odds at SportsLine, the Patriots are the favorite team to land Beckham in the 2020 season, outside of the Browns, who are -500 to keep the talented wide receiver in Week 1 next year. The Patriots are +500 to land Beckham while the Packers are +600, 49ers +750, Minnesota Vikings +800, Buffalo Bills +900, Oakland Raiders +1000 and the New York Jets +1200.

Before their Week 8 clash with the Patriots, Beckham declared his desire to play for the Patriots and catch passes from the 42-year-old Brady.

After the game, Beckham even gifted Brady with cleats made out of goat’s hair, referring to the latter’s status as the greatest quarterback of all time. If the Patriots want Beckham, they could work out a trade with the Browns because of his hefty salary.

Odds point to Patriots getting Dez Bryant

Patrik Walker of CBS Sports reported that the Patriots are one of the teams which could express interest in veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant, who declared his intention to return to the NFL after a one-year absence due to a torn Achilles.

In addition to the Patriots, Walker said the Houston Texans, Saints, Bills, Packers, Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers, 49ers and the Ravens could also pursue Bryant. According to Matt Parrino, based on latest odds from BetOnline.ag, the Saints are the favorite to land Bryant at +150 while the Patriots have a +400 chance of getting the veteran wideout. The Packers are +450 followed by the Bills (+700), Seattle Seahawks (+700) and the Baltimore Ravens (+800).